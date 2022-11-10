Surprise calls for teen sensation Moukoko and World Cup hero Goetze in Germany's squad

2014 World Cup matchwinner Mario Goetze earned a sensational return
Surprise calls for teen sensation Moukoko and World Cup hero Goetze in Germany's squad

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 08: Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on November 08, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:08
Karolos Grohmann

Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko in their World Cup squad on Thursday as 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze marked a sensational return to the national team set up after five years.

Germany coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar starting on Nov. 20, with the 17-year-old Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season, included.

Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fuellkrug also earned a spot after a stellar season with 10 goals so far and following the absence of the injured Timo Werner.

But 30-year-old midfielder Goetze's return will no doubt hog the headlines with the 2014 final scorer back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

"Mario Goetze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. It gives us many options," Flick told a news conference.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) 

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Guenter (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt) 

Strikers: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund)

Reuters

