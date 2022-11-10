Jurgen Klopp holds special praise for record-breaker Caoimhin Kelleher

Cork native Kelleher saved three penalties as Liverpool overcame Derby in the Carabao Cup.
Jurgen Klopp holds special praise for record-breaker Caoimhin Kelleher

RECORD-BREAKER: Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saves a penalty taken by Craig Forsyth. Pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 10:00
Shane Donovan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Caoimhin Kelleher after yet another penalty shoot-out masterclass.

The Cork native's penalty saves ensured Klopp's side a safe passage into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a shootout victory over League One outfit Derby County.

Kelleher has now saved six penalties in shoot-outs, handing him the record for most penalty saves by a Liverpool 'keeper, a record previously held by Pepe Reina.

It was his first appearance since his heroic Carabao Cup final exploits against Chelsea last February, and fair to say, he's picked up where he left off.

"He still has a lot of goalkeeper years to come for him so if he can keep that record it would be exceptional and completely insane numbers. He did really well," Klopp said.

"We never hold him back or say, 'Caoimhin, you can’t play.' He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional.

"He came back from holiday and was injured. It took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed. But obviously he’s ready now."

Kelleher deflected much of the praise to the preparations his coaches take him through at Kirkby, but noted that luck always has a part to play in penalty shoot-outs.

"Of course we had footage with John [Achterberg Jack [Robinson] and Tafa [Claudio Taffarel].

"On the day they can change their mind. They can do anything. Thankfully it worked out."

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘He has such a significant presence’: South Koreans sweat on Son’s fitness
Southampton Manager Nathan Jones ‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Liverpool v Derby - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Anfield Jurgen Klopp fully committed to Liverpool amid suggestion club may be sold
<p>STAR VETERAN: Croatia's Luka Modric. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.</p>

Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.235 s