Jurgen Klopp holds special praise for record-breaker Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Caoimhin Kelleher after yet another penalty shoot-out masterclass.

The Cork native's penalty saves ensured Klopp's side a safe passage into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a shootout victory over League One outfit Derby County.

Kelleher has now saved six penalties in shoot-outs, handing him the record for most penalty saves by a Liverpool 'keeper, a record previously held by Pepe Reina.

It was his first appearance since his heroic Carabao Cup final exploits against Chelsea last February, and fair to say, he's picked up where he left off.

"He still has a lot of goalkeeper years to come for him so if he can keep that record it would be exceptional and completely insane numbers. He did really well," Klopp said.

"We never hold him back or say, 'Caoimhin, you can’t play.' He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional.

"He came back from holiday and was injured. It took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed. But obviously he’s ready now."

Three outstanding saves, Caoimhín 🧤 pic.twitter.com/6BUffWfZig — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2022

Kelleher deflected much of the praise to the preparations his coaches take him through at Kirkby, but noted that luck always has a part to play in penalty shoot-outs.

"Of course we had footage with John [Achterberg Jack [Robinson] and Tafa [Claudio Taffarel].

"On the day they can change their mind. They can do anything. Thankfully it worked out."