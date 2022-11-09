Caoimhin Kelleher the League Cup hero for Liverpool once again 

Liverpool 0, Derby 0 (Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties)

Caiomhin Kelleher was Liverpool's Carabao Cup hero once again on a dramatic night at Anfield.

After the tie had finished goal-less, the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper saved three Derby penalties in the shoot-out to put Jurgen Klopp's team through to the fourth round.

Kelleher was making his first senior appearance since his heroics in last season's final when he ended up scoring the winning spot-kick.

Last night Kelleher saved from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin leaving Harvey Elliott to keep his nerve and score the winning spot kick after Roberto Firmino and Stefan Bajcetic had missed for the Reds.

As expected, Klopp rotated his squad and made 11 changes, including three teenagers, Melkamu Frauendorf, Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, as well as 20-year-old Scouser Layton Stewart.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started for the first time this season and it was a day of double celebration for Calvin Ramsey who made his first start for Liverpool following his summer move from Aberdeen on the day of his first senor call-up for Scotland. Ramsey impressed both going forwards and when defending.

Despite the youthful and inexperienced side, Liverpool dominated the first half but found it hard to create clear-cut chances against a Derby side who defended deep and in numbers.

The best chance fell to youngster Stewart after half an hour. He took advantage of a stray pass by Eiran Cashin, played the ball out to Fabio Carvalho and then raced into the box for the cross only to hook a great chance over the bar.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas both went close with shots while Joe Gomez headed straight at keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Derby failed to trouble Kelleher in the first half but Max Bird squandered a clear chance just after the break when he fired wide after the ball broke to him in the box.

The scare sparked Liverpool into a sustained spell of pressure. Wildsmith saved shots from Oxlade-Chamberlain and then Carvalho before Oxlade-Chamberlain sent a volley spinning into the Kop and Carvalho was inches away from connecting with Ramsey's cross.

With his side failing to break the stalemate, Klopp sent on 'the cavalry' in the shape of Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott after 65 minutes and Liverpool's pressure intensified with the Kop ramping up the noise levels.

Such was Liverpool's domination that Kelleher was not called into serious action until having to make two relatively comfortable saves from Lewis Dobbin's shot and David McGoldrick's header.

Elliott should have put Liverpool ahead but didn't get enough on his close-range effort from Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass and Wildsmith made an acrobatic save and the game went to a shoot-out.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; Ramsay 7, Phillips 7, Gomez 6, Tsimikas 7; Bajcetic 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Clark 7 (Eliott 66, 6); Frauendorf 6 (Firmino 66, 6), Carvalho 6 (Doak 74, 7), Stewart 6 (Nunez 66, 6).

Unused subs: Adrian, Davies, Cain, Quansah, Chambers.

Derby (5-4-1): Wildsmith 6; Smith 6, Cashin 5, Forstyth 6, Roberts 5, Sibley 5; Mendez-Laing 6 Thompson 70, 5), Horrihane 5, Bird 5, Osula 5 (Dobbin 60, 5); Collins 5 (McGoldrick 60, 5)

Unused subs: Loach, Stearman, Aghatise, Oduroh, Rooney, Knight.

Referee: Tony Harrington 7.