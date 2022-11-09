Mahrez and Alvarez do the business to see City past Chelsea

MAN CITY 2 CHELSEA 0

TWO goals in five second half minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez carried Manchester City through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup and a tie that will take place just a couple of days after next month’s World Cup Final.

For another City star, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, this victory was also the chance to remove any lingering doubt that he is fit enough to be named for that tournament, as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad today, after he returned from injury with 40-plus minutes off the bench.

But for Pep Guardiola, who has made the EFL Cup something of a personal preserve in his time in English football, this was another successful evening in the minefield of coping with the most challenging fixture schedule in English football history.

The win was also far from a foregone conclusion until City burst into action, with Mahrez at the centre of things, after 53 minutes when Trevoh Chalobah was booked for a poor foul on the Algerian - along with Erling Haaland, the only senior City player not attending the World Cup - on the edge of the area.

And Mahrez made the defender pay doubly, with a well-struck free-kick that flew directly through the Chelsea wall and past stranded keeper Edouard Mendy.

Just five minutes later, Alvarez played a magnificent cross-field pass, which Mahrez controlled brilliantly before unleashing a shot which Mendy blocked, but only as far as Alvarez who turned the loose ball in.

And thus, a City side that won the cup for four straight years before exiting to West Ham last season, were through, at the end of a tie in which Chelsea would be left to regret a strong of first half misses.

They started with Christian Pulisic, who looked like he must score when connecting with a Hakim Ziyech cross after 12 minutes, but mis-hit his 12-yard shot against Rico Lewis, allowing Stefan Ortega to save.

Pulisic did far better midway through the half, weaving half the length of the field before unleashing a shot from the edge of the area which City’s German keeper did well to keep out with a sharp dive.

And teenager Lewis Hall was clean through on goal after 43 minutes, played in by a Pulisic pass, but having checked past Lewis he struck his effort straight at the City keeper.

It was all entertaining stuff in a meeting between two of the division’s true heavyweights and City, predictably, did not struggle to carve out chances themselves despite the likes of Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne starting on the bench.

Haaland’s stand-in, Alvarez, missed their best opportunity when played in by Ilkay Gundogan; the Argentinian able only to pivot and shoot wide from eight yards.

An impressive Jack Grealish had been influential in the first half and was also at the heart of City’s strong start to the second that culminated in Mahrez’s opening goal after 53 minutes.

Grealish cut in and unleashed a curling shot that Mendy pushed around his post, at the expense of a corner which led to a deflected Grealish shot that the Chelsea keeper did well to keep out with another good save.

And although Mendy had no answer to Mahrez’s free-kick, Chelsea’s response was defiant - and quick.

Within minutes, Ziyech’s far-post cross had Ortega back-pedalling and conceding a corner which allowed Chelsea’s Moroccan a long-range shot only for him to clear the City goal by some margin.

The second City goal was a killer blow and Cole Palmer almost claimed a third, denied by a good Mendy stop, before Ziyech offered hope of resistance with a thrilling run and cross for Hall whose effort was kept out by yet more impressive goalkeeping from Oretga.

Man City (4-3-3): Ortega 8; Lewis 7, Dias 7, Laporte 6 (Ake 80), Gomez 6; Palmer 7, Rodri 6 (Phillips 50, 5), Gundogan 7 (Silva 50, 6); Mahrez 8, Alvarez 7, Grealish 9. Substitutes (not used) Stones, Haaland, De Bruyne, Akanji, Ederson, Foden.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Chalobah 5 (Azpilicueta 69, 5), Koulibaly 5, Cucurella 6; Loftus-Cheek 7, Kovacic 6, Zakaria 5 (Gallagher 68, 5), Hall 7 (Havertz 75, 5); Ziyech 8 (Sterling 68, 5), Broja 6 (Mount 68, 5), Pulisic 6. Substitutes (not used) Silva, Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Hutchinson.

Referee: S Hooper 7.