Brighton come from behind to knock Arsenal out of League Cup

ARSENAL 1-3 BRIGHTON

MIKEL ARTÉTA's luck ran out in spectacular style in this League Cup humiliation.

The Arsenal manager made TEN changes to the side that won so impressively at Chelsea on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

But there is a huge gap between Arteta's first choice side to the second string and how an impressive Brighton side made the Spanish coach and his players pay.

The only bonus in Arsenal’s packed season is they avoid a pre-Christmas match in the next round right after the World Cup. Brighton do not have such worries and celebrated long and hard.

Arsenal took a deserved lead through Eddie Nketiah but Brighton hit back with goals from their former striker Danny Welbeck from the penalty spot and second half strikes from Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.

The quality was not quite top of the Premier League but the atmosphere was up there, with a good 60,000 out in surprising force for a midweek early round League Cup tie, very much the fourth ranked of the four competitions Arsenal are competing in this season.

But Nketiah's opener for Arsenal was out of the very top drawer.

The ball started with rejuvenated winger Reiss Nelson, who won the ball in his own half before dribbling through a sea of Brighton players before rolling the ball to his former England under-21 team-0mate just on the edge of the area. Nketiah did not break stride as he ran on to the ball and curled a right footed shot into the opposite corner of the goal.

It came after a spell of Arsenal pressure and Arsenal looked ready to kick on, but Brighton stuck to their task and were ultimately good value for their 27th minute equaliser, albeit with the help of a gift from young Karl Hein in the Arsenal goal.

Welbeck was bearing down on the Arsenal area as Hein dashed off his line to clear. But he slipped on the well-watered pitch and took down Welbeck in a panicky attempt to recover his ground. Referee Jarred Gillett gave it a dramatic pause for the crowd before pointing forcefully to the penalty spot.

The Arsenal fans packed into the North Bank behind Hein's goal did their best to put off the former Arsenal striker as he placed the ball on the spot, but was clearly undeterred as he stroked in a low shot to send Hein the wrong way and equalise.

It was a sorry moment for the 20-year-old, who was finally making his Arsenal debut over four years after signing from Estonian third tier side Nomme United. He played a few times on loan at Reading this year, but looked nervous and out of his depth at this level.

Brighton coach De Zerbi had obviously instructed his players to get at the Estonian as quickly as possible and Arteta's B-Team players struggled to come to terms with the confident, attacking start of the visitors.

Hein could hardly be blamed for Brighton's second, which came very much against the run of play 13 minutes into the second half.

Nketiah had hit a post for Arsenal, who missed another couple of good chances through Nelson and the disappointing Marquinhos, before they were collectively caught out badly on the break.

The energetic Jeremy Sarmiento played the telling final pass and Mitoma finished superbly with a curling right foot shot not dissimilar to Nketiah's first half effort for Arsenal.

The manager tried to change his luck by sending on first choice Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and defender Gabriel Magalhaes. He had Gabriel Jesus and Alex Zinchenko ready to come on when Lamptey slid in to score Brighton's third with 19 minutes to go. Game over.

Arsenal: Hein 4; Cedric 6, Holding 6, Saliba 8 (Gabriel 62), Tierney 6 (Zinchenko 72); Lokonga 5 (Xhaka 80), Elneny 6, Vieira 5 (Jesus 72); Nelson 6, Nketiah 7, Marquinhos 5 ( Martinelli 63) . Subs: Turner, White, Partey, Odegaard.

Brighton: Steel 7, Dunk 6 (Webster 60), Colwill 7, Veltman 6, Lamptey 7, Caicedo 6 (Gross 45), Gilmour 6, March 6 (Mitoma 45), Sarmiento 6 (Undav 79), Enciso 7 (Estupinan 76), Welbeck 7. Subs: Sanchez, Ferguson, Turns, Moran.

Ref: Jared Gillett 6