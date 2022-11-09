Player of the Month Gaffney wary of incoming Derry City challenge

It’s Galway rather than the Gulf where Rory Gaffney will be holidaying to recharge for a tilt at immortality next year.

The Tuam native was the spearhead of Shamrock Rovers’ attack during 2022, his 15 goals in all competitions integral to sealing a third title on the spin and their breakthrough to the European group stage holy grail.

This is the first week of downtime for the 33-year-old in 11 months and he can unwind with the feel of his Player of the Month award in his palm.

Gaffney earned the accolade voted by Soccer Writers Ireland, and sponsored by SSE Airtricity, following a month of distinction.

There was no chance of his nomination coming up short, as it had in May, July and August, due to his three crucial goals during an October he played every minute of league action.

Tallaght was the venue for the trio; his strike against Gent earning Rovers claiming their first European home point, finish against Derry crowning the trophy-lifting night but, most notably, volleying in the winner against Shelbourne.

That comeback victory has been universally cited as the turning point in their league defence. Derry had made up ground until the stoppage-time cracker pulled Rovers five points clear at the summit.

“That was the moment,” he admits. “Just the manner of how we won it – in the lashing rain, wind howling off the hills, being behind twice and Shels parking the bus to make it impossible for us to play.

“I barely had a touch of the ball in the game but it just landed on my foot,” Celebrations have been and gone, with Gaffney already consumed by the incentive of emulating the four-in-row Rovers team of the 1980s.

There’s also further progress in Europe to conquer.

“When you’re training four or five days per week, it’s hard to switch off and do nothing,” explained the former Salford Town and Bristol City striker whose contract covers next season.

“There’s not a lot to do at this time of the year – courses are too wet to get any golf in – but I’ll just enjoy the time off, spending some of it back home.

“It’s three or four weeks off and then we’ll be back into it for next year.

“Of course, it’s possible to get to the knockout stages but you need the Champions route.”

His observation tallies with the priority his manager Stephen Bradley afforded to retaining their domestic crown.

Runners-up Derry, Gaffney contends, will utilise their deep resources to push Rovers closer in 2023. As much as the Candystripes downplay the influence of billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty, seasoned campaigners like Gaffney aren’t fooled.

“Derry will be a team that are going to challenge in the next couple of years,” predicted the former Limerick forward.

“They’ve got a good backer and the last thing you want to do is offer them a leg up by handing them the league.

“Then they somehow make the group stages of Europe, bringing however many millions into a club already strong.

“That could really kick them on so I think it was important we held onto our title this year.”