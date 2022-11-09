Cork City players overlooked for PFAI Player of the Year award

Members of First Division champions Cork City’s squad have been overlooked in the nominees for PFAI Player of the Year.

Although Colin Healy’s side confirmed top spot and automatic promotion with two games remaining, players from rivals Waterford, Galway United and Treaty United came out tops in the first year that players players across the league selected their nominees via an electronic system.

Treaty United's Enda Curran who scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions as well as Galway United's Stephen Walsh with 18 joined Waterford’s talisman Phoenix Patterson in contention for the Players FAI (PFAI) First Division Player of the Year.

Patterson, the leading scorer in the country with 22 goals, is also in the mix for the overall Young Player of the Year.

He’ll be competing against two Premier Division talents, Shamrock Rovers’ title-winner Andy Lyons and Joe Redmond, who assumed the St. Patrick’s Athletic captaincy during an ever-present campaign and impressed domestically, internationally and in European competition this year.

Derry City duo Cameron Dummigan and Mark Connolly – set for the FAI Cup final on Sunday - join Shamrock Rovers Rory Gaffney as nominees for the Player of the Year Award.

Winners will be announced at the annual PFA Ireland awards ceremony at Dublin's Marker Hotel on November 19.

In advance of that ceremony, the PFA Ireland First Division Team of the Year will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) while the Premier team comes out 24 hours later.

Also to be unveiled on awards night are PFA Ireland Referee of the Year, both Premier and First Division, Premier Division Manager of the Year, International Women’s Player of the Year and Irish Overseas Player of the Year.