Byrne: Relationships have changed, success comes first for Duff and O'Brien

Instead of relying on Damien Duff and Joey O’Brien for inspiration, Luke Byrne is now depended upon by the duo as the conduit to Shelbourne’s success.

Byrne played alongside the pair of Ireland internationals at Shamrock Rovers in 2018 and they’ve fused again as managerial pair and captain at the Reds.

It’s a simple routine; Duff and his sidekick O’Brien magic a formula to overcome the opposition and the skipper acts as the eyes and ears on the pitch.

If only it were that simple. Of primary importance is the 29-year-old attending to his own game, a task in itself when consolidation is the aim following promotion to the Premier Division.

“Both Damien and Joey told me individually my relationship with them was going to change,” said Byrne, one of the players from last season’s First Division champions not culled when the duo assumed control 12 months ago.

“It was made very clear to me early in pre-season when I was getting a few bollockings off Joey that there was no special treatment.

“He would probably say I deserved it because I was playing poorly.

“But maybe he was just showing everyone that, regardless of the relationship I had with him and the manager before, this was different.”

A comfortable working distance doesn’t diminish respect levels between Byrne and the ex-Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United defender.

“When Joey said that to me back last December I believed him, because I know how intense he is,” affirmed the skipper.

“I know a relationship wouldn’t come between him and what he thought success would be. This year has been an amazing experience, he’s a top-class coach and will be manager someday.”

Securing Shelbourne’s first FAI Cup for 22 years promises to cement the alliance.

As underdogs, with scant silverware across the squad, Duff chose to familiarise his squad with the surroundings they'll encounter on Sunday by arranging a trip to Aviva Stadium this week.

Byrne had been tipped for a decorated career when snapped up by Rovers from their bitter rivals Bohemians in 2003 but a litany of injuries blighted his time at Tallaght.

“Of my five years at Rovers, I was out injured for two-and-a-half,” he recalls.

“It was tough. There were times where you were just wondering, some managers of other clubs telling me to retire. Hearing that at 25 was difficult and it just nearly makes you angry more than anything, because you know there is more in you.”

Shels have managed to extract the best out of him despite the initial cultural bombshell.

“I left a full-time, 52-week contract at Rovers to being 24 years of age on 100 quid a week, part-time. That was a big shock to the system.”

A few other tremors followed during their spell as a yo-yo club till Duff engineered stability.

Firm investment interest from the owners of Southampton, allied to the decision to stay at Tolka Park, confirms the club is going places, Byrne just refuses to envision himself scaling the route to lift the trophy on Sunday.

“Someone said to me during our midweek visit if I did the walk? I said, ‘No, that doesn’t bother me. I’m well able to climb a set of steps’.

“I was more interested in getting out to feel how big the pitch was.

“I would visualise all the time. That’s picturing how to play against Derry City strikers Jamie McGonigle or Patrick McEleney, or what my role will be when the ball is in different areas of the pitch.

“There is pressure and the tension will build the closer you get to the game but we’ve got our jobs to do.”

Byrne’s, by design or otherwise, means a lot more to his exalted coaching team.