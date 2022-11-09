Belgium coach Martinez leaving Lukaku decision until last minute

Roberto Martinez will name his squad for Qatar on Thursday and is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on the Inter Milan forward
Belgium coach Martinez leaving Lukaku decision until last minute

LAST-MINUTE: Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 15:38
Reuters

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says striker Romelu Lukaku must be fit enough to play in the group stage at the World Cup or he will not be selected.

Martinez will name his squad for Qatar on Thursday and is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on the Inter Milan forward, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is working his way back to fitness.

"The decision will be made just before we announce the list," Martinez was quoted by L’Equipe.

"It will relate to the three first round matches. If he is fit to participate in one of those, he is a player we want in our team. If he cannot, he will not be selected."

Lukaku is undergoing daily tests with Belgium team doctors having made two substitute appearances for Inter since August.

Belgium open their campaign against Canada on Nov. 23, before meeting Morocco four days later and Croatia on Dec. 1.

"We are seeing signs of improvement, but we will wait until just before the announcement to give us more time," added Martinez.

"We have to assess the improvement to help estimate the timeline for his recovery. If he’s fit by Dec. 1, he’ll be with us."

More in this section

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United fined £82,000 for failure to control players in two matches
SSE Airtricity Player of the Month October 2022 Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney named Player of the Month for October
Ukraine v Scotland - UEFA Nations League - League B1 - Stadion Cracovii Steve Clarke ‘disappointed’ as Celtic refuse to release Scotland players
<p>CHARACTER OF THE GAME: Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile</p>

Finn Harps stalwart Ollie Horgan departs hotseat

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s