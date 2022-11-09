Finn Harps stalwart Ollie Horgan departs hotseat

Ollie Horgan, the longest-serving League of Ireland manager, has departed Finn Harps following their relegation.

Announcing his exit by “mutual consent”, Harps Chairman Ian Harkin said: "We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future."

During Ollie’s tenure the club has earned promotion to the Premier Division twice and has spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

From reaching an FAI Cup semi-Final in his first season, to securing the club’s best league finish in over 20 years in 2020, the past nine seasons produced many magics night at both Finn Park and around the country.

Never one to shirk his words, Horgan’s presence will be missed on the League of Ireland beat but he is unlikely to be seeking work for long given the wonders he worked on a tight budget.