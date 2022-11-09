Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney named Player of the Month for October

Shamrock Rovers' forward Rory Gaffney has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for October after he helped Stephen Bradley's side clinch a third league title in a row.

The 33-year-old notched three goals and an assist as the Hoops won four and drew one of their five league games and competed in the UEFA Conference League.

He scored crucial goals, including a dramatic injury time winner against Shelbourne and the only goal in a victory over Derry City. Gaffney also netted in Rovers' 1-1 draw with Gent at Tallaght Stadium.

The Tuam native's 15 goals in all competitions, including three in Europe, makes 2022 his joint-best goalscoring season as a League of Ireland player.

Gaffney finished first in the vote of SWI members, ahead of Shelbourne's versatile Shane Farrell who finished second. UCD's Mark Dignam and Derry City's Mark Connolly were tied for third.

Gaffney played every minute of Rovers' five league games in October and the striker wins the prize after receiving a fourth nomination this season. He was previously nominated in May, July and August.

"If I'm doing well as a striker, it probably means the team is doing well," he said. "We had a good month. It was touch and go in the league with what was going to happen but thankfully we pulled it through in the end.

"It's probably the first time, in the last number of years, I've played for what I would consider a proper team. It's really organised from back to front. I'd like to think I could play any position, it's how the manager coaches it. Here, the instruction is so clear. It works so well.

"It's easy to play in his team. It helps that we get a lot of games in Tallaght. The pitch is perfect and there's always a great atmosphere.

"There's serious talent and I wouldn't have played with lads as good down through the years."

The win is Gaffney's second SWI Player of the Month award. He first claimed the honour while turning out for Limerick in August 2014, a little over eight years ago.

Asked whether he considers 2022 to be the best season of his career, he said: "Probably, off the back of Europe really. You could have a good season in the lower leagues in England but you'll never get the chance to compete in Europe and play against some of the top-quality teams we've played against."