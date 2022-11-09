Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay called up by Scotland for Turkey friendly

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey
Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay called up by Scotland for Turkey friendly

CALL UP: Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay has been called up by Scotland. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 12:33
Anthony Brown

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly away to Turkey.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir next Wednesday, November 16.

Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.

There is no Celtic representation in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear that they would not allow their players to be called up due to the fact they are heading to Australia for a tournament which was arranged prior to the Scotland match being organised.

With Hoops skipper Callum McGregor injured in any case, that leaves Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston as the most notable omissions as a result of the fixture clash.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous and Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson are among those to have retained their places in a squad largely consisting of established internationals.

More in this section

Reports: Sadio Mane set to miss the World Cup for Senegal Reports: Sadio Mane set to miss the World Cup for Senegal
Italy v England - UEFA Nations League - Group C - San Siro Stadium Reece James out of England World Cup squad
Birmingham City v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship Championship round-up: Robinson and Hogan on the scoresheet
ScotlandPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>EXPERIENCED: Stephanie Frappart is among three women on the list of 36 officials for the tournament. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire</p>

Three female referees set to officiate at World Cup in Qatar

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.256 s