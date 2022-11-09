Reports: Sadio Mane set to miss the World Cup for Senegal

Sadio Mane is reportedly set to miss the World Cup after suffering a tendon injury during Bayern Munich's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday night.
Reports in French outletsuggest the Senegal forward is likely to be out for several weeks owing to the severity of the injury.
Should Mane miss out he would join a growing number of big-name players set to miss the tournament in Qatar and raises further questions about the wisdom of scheduling a World Cup in the middle of domestic league seasons.
The news would be a big blow for Senegal boss Aliou Ciss with the manager set to name his 26-man squad on Friday.
Mane scored the winning penalty against Egypt which booked Sengal's place in Qatar.
Senegal are in Group D where they will face hosts Qatar along with Ecuador and the Netherlands.