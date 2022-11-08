Bournemouth breeze past Everton to secure path to next round of EFL Cup

BOURNEMOUTH 4 EVERTON 1

FOR Gary O’Neil, the Bournemouth interim manager, a comfortable EFL Cup win brought relief while problems mount for Everton manager Frank Lampard.

O’Neil’s side have lost four successive games in the league but were in control from the moment Jamal Lowe put them ahead.

Junior Stanislas added a second and Emiliano Marcondees and Jaidon Anthony wrapped things up to provide the Cherries with an edge when the two teams meet agains here on Saturday with league points at stake.

The tie presented both teams with the opportunity to restore belief after losing their way in the league in recent weeks. Bournemouth in particular were in need of a boost after Saturday’s painful defeat at Leeds when they squandered a two-goal lead for the second game in succession having let a 2-0 advantage slip against Tottenham the week previously.

O’Neil responded by making nine changes to his starting line-up with only keeper Mark Travers and centre-back Chris Mepham retaining their places. Lampard went even further by changing the entire line-up that lost at home to Leicester on Saturday that pushed his side further towards the Premier League relegation zone.

James Garner, the midfielder signed from Manchester United in Summer made his first Everton start, but there remained an experienced look to the visitors line-up.

That was not enough to prevent the Cherries making the more positive start, however, as O’Neil’s side immediately made inroads against the Everton defence and forced the lead after just seven minutes.

There was a strong element of luck to the opening goal, although is came after a period of early pressure. Junior Stanislas picked up the ball midway inside the Everton half before finding Lowe on the left.

The Bournemouth forward moved into the visitor’s penalty area before striking a shot that looped off Garner’s boot and over keeper Asmir Begovic who was powerless to prevent the ball going into the net.

The goal was in keeping with Everton’s recent luck but they had only themselves to blame for not getting back on level terms quickly. Midfielder Tom Davies should have done much better than fire over at the end of an incisive move that began when Anthony Gordon won possession inside the centre circle and moved the ball quickly on to Neal Maupay.

Garner then drew an excellent save from Travers with a dipping shot from just outside the Bournemouth area.

And Everton maintained the pressure, forcing a corner that led to Yerry Mina directing a far post header down towards Gordon who managed to head over from just six yards out.

That, though, proved to be the visitor’s last clear chance of the first half. The drive they had shown in the immediate wake of Lowe’s goal soon faded and the penetration in their play was replaced by a more pedestrian approach that ensured Bournemouth reached the break in relative comfort.

Lampard was anxious to see his side adopt a higher tempo after the break as they attempted to work their way back on level terms. Instead the manager witnessed his side fall further behind after gifting the home team a second goal.

There was no sign of danger when Begovic played the ball out to Mason Holgate but the centre-back’s slip allowed Ryan Christie to move on to the loose ball and drill a low cross towards Lowe inside the Everton area. The forward’s shot was parried by the Toffees keeper but Stanislas was on hand to finish from close range just two minutes into the second half.

Lampard reacted by making a triple substitution introducing Gray, Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil although the changes initially did little to stifle the home side who should have gone further ahead when Lowe headed over from Jordan Zemura’s cross.

Gray, though, threw Everton a lifeline in the 66th minute when he curled a shot beyond Travers after good work by Iwobi and Maupay but Marcondes and Anthony killed off hopes of a comeback.

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Travers 6; Stacey 7, Stephens 7, Mepham 7, Zemura 7 (Fredericks 64, 6); Christie 8 (Sadi 88, 6), Pearson 7, Rothwell 6 (Siriki 75,6); Lowe 8 (Hill 88, 6), Stanislas 7 (Marcondes, 65,6), Anthony 6.

Subs: Plain, Cook, Tavernier, Greenwood.

Everton (3-5-2): Begovic 6; Keane 6, Mina 6, Holgate 5 (McNeil 51, 6); Patterson 6, Doucoure 5 (Mills 80, 6), Garner 6 (Iwobi 51, 6), Davies 5, Vinagre 6; Gordon 5 (Gray 51, 6), Maupay 6 (80, 6) Subs: Lonergan, Welch, Samuels-Smith, Price.

Referee: Darren England 6