I was in awe of Damien Duff, admits Ruaidhrí Higgins 

Twenty-five years after getting Damien Duff’s autograph, Ruaidhrí Higgins is gunning for the legend’s number in Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Two of the country’s rookie coaches will be equals on the touchline at Aviva Stadium but Higgins was in thrall of Duff when they first met at Ewood Park.

“I actually got his autograph at 13 when I was on trial at his club, Blackburn Rovers,” said the Derry City boss about Duff, his adversary for Shelbourne in the decider.

“Blackburn were trying to sign me and I asked to meet Damien. They walked me down the corridor and I had the pen and paper.

“He had just battered Newcastle United that day at Ewood and I was in awe of him.

“Damien asked me where I was from, probably not really caring, but the main thing was getting his autograph.

“Sure, he was the best winger in the world at the 2002 World Cup.”

Despite losing the autograph in a house-move, Higgins eventually got to work with Duff in 2020 when Stephen Kenny enlisted both on his Ireland staff.

Each quit, Duff for push reasons and Higgins due to the pull of his hometown club Derry, and they square up in the biggest domestic game of the year.

“Damien obviously didn’t remember me from Blackburn when I first met him,” joked Higgins, who at 38 is five years Duff’s junior.

“Not only was he an unbelievable footballer but he’s a really good coach. I saw that first-hand with Ireland and maybe nicked a couple of things off him.

“I’m fully aware he’s one of the all-time greatest players to wear the green jersey. A lot of the attention will be around him this Sunday which is fine and rightly so.

“It’s ironic what life throws up at you because I’m sure we’ll be roaring and shouting at each other on Sunday.”

What matters more is which set of fans will be singing loudest at the end.

Higgins is comfortable with the favourites tag, having finished runners-up to Shamrock Rovers and 25 points above seventh-placed Shels.

Silverware was the target when he assumed control in April 2021, something only achievable by the release of funds from billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty’s warchest.

Higgins has been swift to temper the metrics – both in terms of spend and timeline for trophies – but is certain the footballing hotbed of Derry is rediscovering its competitive edge.

“To be brutally honest with you, I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't feel that we’d start competing again,” said the club’s former player, who missed a penalty in the 2008 FAI Cup final shootout defeat to Bohemians.

“Derry had a dry period of several years. It's a mad football town and when it's going well there is unbelievable buzz around the city, which there is at the minute.

“The first few conversations with Phil were about whether I could bring Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy home (from Dundalk)?

“Once he confirmed to me that he could make that possible, I knew it was going to be the right place for me.

“We want to compete, we want to win leagues, we want to win trophies but as I said earlier, it doesn't happen overnight.

“It took Cork years to get after Dundalk, Rovers another while to catch Dundalk and I know we’re a work-in-progress.

“Patrick and Michael were obvious because they're from Derry but we haven't just gone and handpicked whoever we wanted.

“Contrary to reports, Philip isn't a wealthy businessman for no reason. He doesn't just say yes to everything, believe me. In the summer window, we had to move players on to get some in.” One of those incomers was Sadou Diallo. It was the former Manchester City’s influence that reignited the Candystripes’ title challenge but an impetuous retaliation on Robbie McCourt led to his dismissal in Sunday’s final league game.

“He’s heartbroken,” revealed Higgins about his powerhouse serving a suspension. “Lots of his family had booked flights and hotels to come over for the final but he’ll learn from it.”

Duff sounded sympathetic, highlighting the absurdity of the ban. “It’s a ridiculous rule,” he affirmed.

“To be told late on that you miss the final with a red card is a league game doesn’t make sense.”

Logic often doesn’t apply in football, evidenced by boys replicating their idols.