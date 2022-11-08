Erling Haaland named in Norway squad for Aviva visit next week

Republic of Ireland will host Norway on Thursday, November 17th, before leaving home soil for a trip to take on Malta three days later.
Erling Haaland named in Norway squad for Aviva visit next week

AVIVA-BOUND: Erling Haaland. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 19:58
Cian Locke

Manchester City phenomenon Erling Haaland has been selected for Norway's squad that will face Ireland in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium next week.

Republic of Ireland will host Norway on Thursday, November 17th, before leaving home soil for a trip to take on Malta three days later.

Haaland's involvement is likely to have a large bearing on the crowd that turn up to the Aviva for the midweek clash.

But that involvement may not be set in stone as of yet, with the Norwegians also set to face Finland.

“I spoke to Erling a few days. His physical situation as of now is a bit uncertain, but we have in no way given up on him taking part in at least one of these matches,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.

“Then we'll see how the situation is after City have played two more games. Erling himself wants to play for the national team, so if he is healthy and fast then he will play.

“We have tried to have a good dialogue with the clubs with a view to taking care of the players. Our next games are two tough away games in the Euro qualifiers against Spain and Georgia, and we will do everything to leave this camp with a good feeling.” 

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is also included alongside fellow Premier League player Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton.

More in this section

Galway and Shamrock Rovers approved to enter Women's National League  Galway and Shamrock Rovers approved to enter Women's National League 
Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Liverpool focused on pitch matters, not takeover talk, says Pep Lijnders
Pep Guardiola file photo Man City won’t be signing players in January – Pep Guardiola
<p>CLEARED: Ecuador's Byron Castillo (R) takes part in a training session at the Casa de la Seleccion (House of the National Team) complex in Quito. Chile and Peru had claimed Ecuador should forfeit the World Cup in which Castillo played on the grounds he had not been born in Ecuador and relied on false documents to gain his passport. Pic: Rodrigo Buendia/AFP</p>

Ecuador cleared to play at World Cup after CAS ruling on Byron Castillo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.295 s