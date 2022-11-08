Erling Haaland named in Norway squad for Aviva visit next week

Manchester City phenomenon Erling Haaland has been selected for Norway's squad that will face Ireland in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium next week.

Republic of Ireland will host Norway on Thursday, November 17th, before leaving home soil for a trip to take on Malta three days later.

Haaland's involvement is likely to have a large bearing on the crowd that turn up to the Aviva for the midweek clash.

But that involvement may not be set in stone as of yet, with the Norwegians also set to face Finland.

“I spoke to Erling a few days. His physical situation as of now is a bit uncertain, but we have in no way given up on him taking part in at least one of these matches,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken said.

“Then we'll see how the situation is after City have played two more games. Erling himself wants to play for the national team, so if he is healthy and fast then he will play.

“We have tried to have a good dialogue with the clubs with a view to taking care of the players. Our next games are two tough away games in the Euro qualifiers against Spain and Georgia, and we will do everything to leave this camp with a good feeling.”

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is also included alongside fellow Premier League player Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton.