Katie McCabe: I won't be watching the World Cup in Qatar

Katie McCabe says she won’t be watching the World Cup in Qatar – not because of their stance on LGBTQ rights but due to Ireland’s absence.

England internationals Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead, two Arsenal teammates of the Ireland captain, have said in the past week they’ll switch off from the action in the Gulf state owing to their controversial stance on civil liberties and mistreatment of migrant workers.

Mead, player of the tournament at the Euros, told the BBC last week that the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.

McCabe is also gay, in a long-term relationship with Ireland teammate Ruesha Littlejohn.

“I won’t have time to watch it, to be honest,” said the Irish skipper, admitting she wouldn’t have travelled to Qatar had Ireland qualified.

“We’re straight back into Champions League football.

“But look, it’s a fickle thing what’s going on over there and the whole background behind it.

“Obviously what’s going on over isn’t great, not a good look for football but the decision has been made.

“The World Cup will continue and hopefully there won’t be bad news stories around, it will just be football played and that’ll be it.

“For me, if Ireland isn't in it, I don’t really fancy it so I’ll be giving that one a miss.

“I won’t be watching it if Ireland aren’t in it and I’ll be busy playing Champions League and WSL games.”

McCabe has backed the initiative of Harry Kane and captains of other countries at the showpiece in wearing rainbow laces and armbands to highlight equality.

“The World Cup is a world stage,” she said. “Harry Kane wearing the rainbow captain's armband will be massive and I think it will raise visibility within the key issues that are in Qatar right now. I hope other nations do that and take a stand while playing the games.”

McCabe and her Ireland teammates are in Marbella this week, their first gathering since World Cup qualification was sealed last month with a playoff win in Scotland.

They’ve an informal game against local opposition on Friday before meeting Morocco, the first part of preparations for next July’s tournament.

Ireland have been drawn against co-hosts Australia, Olympic gold medalists Canada and Nigeria – with games staged in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane respectively.

“It was going to be tough no matter who you get,” McCabe said of the draw, pitting a rematch against the Aussies, who they beat 3-2 in a friendly 14 months ago.

“I think the big one is that opener against Australia.

“Having played Australia last September in Tallaght, I know they were missing some players like us, it was nice to have that game to see what they’re like.

“To be playing the hosts in the opener in Sydney, you couldn’t ask for a better kickstart to our first World Cup.

“I’m familiar with some of the Australian squad members. I see the quality of Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord day in, day out in training, so it will be a tough game but one to look forward to.

“I’m quite close to Steph and Caitlin; they’re good friends of mine.

“They’re very humble and grounded characters, not getting too ahead of themselves.

“Looking at the draw, Steph played against us last year and knows our strengths. I’ve watched a couple of their games as well.

“They’re great people, humble characters and fantastic players. It will be an exciting opener.”