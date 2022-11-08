Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

Former Qatari national football player Khalid Salman made the comments on German TV. 
Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

COUNTDOWN: The Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Qatar has built eight stadiums for this World Cup and created an entire new city of Lusail where the final will be held. Picture: AP Photo/Hussein Sayed

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 09:41
AP

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF just two weeks before the opening of the global soccer tournament in the Gulf state.

Former Qatari national soccer player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people.

Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday night on ZDF’s news program Heute Journal. The full interview, which is part of a documentary, will be shown Tuesday night on ZDF.

About 1.2 million international visitors are expected in Qatar for the month-long tournament, which has faced criticism and skepticism ever since the gas-rich emirate was selected as host by FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, in December 2010. Concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of homosexuals living in the country as well as LGBTQ tourists attending the World Cup have also been expressed for a long time.

In the interview, Salman also said that homosexuality “is a spiritual harm.” 

“During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said in English, which is simultaneously dubbed into German in the TV segment.

“The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules,” he added.

The interview was cut short by a press officer of the World Cup organising committee after Salman expressed his views on homosexuals, ZDF reported.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp File Photo FSG’s steady, successful stewardship has brought Liverpool a long way
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Thomas Frank wants Brentford to be at full throttle against Gillingham
Heather O'Reilly celebrates with The FAI Women's Cup 6/11/2022 Heather O'Reilly: Potential is huge for women's soccer in Ireland
Waterford v Shelbourne - Extra.ie FAI Cup Semi-Final

Ex-Premier League defender Alex Baptiste eyeing promotion with Waterford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s