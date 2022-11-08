Heather O'Reilly: Potential is huge for women's soccer in Ireland

World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly wonders how far the women’s game in Ireland can surge if “frills” were added.

Those were the type of luxuries she enjoyed at club level, on the US top-flight circuit and Arsenal, as well as during her climb to World Cup and Olympic gold standard at international level.

This one last shot for the 37-year-old wasn’t preconditioned by bells and whistles. A desire to sample the Champions League brought her out of retirement to Shelbourne.

O’Reilly had a fair idea of what to expect when arriving in the summer, yet landed into a country that soon became just one of just 11 from Europe to reach next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Her brief spell proved productive, scoring the winner in Europe’s premier club competition before completing the domestic double.

Sunday’s substitute appearance in the FAI Cup final win over Athlone Town may transpire to be her swansong but should O’Reilly’s sentiments form her parting judgment, words ought to be heeded.

“I had in mind more of muddy, sloppy pitches and a really physical game,” was the winger’s preconceived impression of the national league.

“But when I came over, everyone was really passing it around. My main takeaway is the players are really technical and understand the game.

“I think the potential is huge to have a really high-quality league and a high-quality national team in Ireland.

“To be in a non-paying environment, where people have jobs and train at night, was all new to me.

“I have to sometimes remind myself that this is amateur, as in these players do it for the love of the game and they work in other jobs too.

“We would be used to having some frills but there are no frills here. With some investment I think it could take off even higher.

“I’m going to keep an eye on what the plan is for the year ahead; whether the FAI really take advantage of their women’s team being in the World Cup.

“I don’t want them to be reactionary to the World Cup. They really have to promote the team.

“People love stars and fame, so promote these players.

“I know Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan get elevated but these should be household names. Everybody’s television needs to be tuned into the matches next summer.”

What comes next for O’Reilly is uncertain but if it entails hanging up the boots again and returning to New Jersey, she'll still monitor the Shelbourne and Ireland teams from afar.

“I met some really wonderful people and these memories will last forever,” she says of her spell in Ireland, punctuated by a brief transatlantic trip.

“I didn’t really have it in mind that this team would mean so much to me that I would really want to come back and help them win the league.

“We’ll see what the future holds for Shelbourne but it’s a wonderful club.

“As for the World Cup, my teammate Abbie Larkin has a wonderful chance as a striker. So too Jessie Stapleton in midfield with quick dribbling but a player who I think flies under the radar a little bit is Jess Gargan.

“I really hope that she gets a look in with the Ireland squad because she would be a wonderful addition to the World Cup squad. I’m not the coach but, if I was, she would be in my group.”