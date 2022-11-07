Liverpool's Roberto Firmino left out of Brazil's World Cup squad

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been left out of Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup as Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are included
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino left out of Brazil's World Cup squad

LEFT OUT: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been left out of Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup as Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are included. Pic: PA

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 17:09
PA Sport

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been left out of Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup as Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are included.

Brazil head coach Tite had a wealth of attacking options at his disposal meaning 31-year-old Firmino, who has not featured for his country since the Copa America final in July 2021, missed the cut.

Jesus' place was in question following a nine-game goalless run for Arsenal, while club colleague Martinelli has been rewarded for his fine form with the Gunners having notched five goals and two assists already this season.

Another Gunner has missed out, though, with defender Gabriel overlooked in an attacking squad named by Tite.

Manchester United's Antony and Tottenham's Richarlison are among the forwards, with Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Rodrygo also part of the enviable options at the head coach's disposal.

United midfielders Casemiro and Fred will be hoping to earn starting roles, with competition from Liverpool's Fabinho, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.

Defensively could be where Brazil's weaknesses lie, with 39-year-old former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves included alongside Chelsea's 38-year-old Thiago Silva.

Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson will battle it out to be number one.

Antony reacted to his inclusion on Twitter, posting a video of him celebrating with his family alongside the caption: "For you!!! Thank you, God!! Thank you everyone... friends, family, mom, dad, brothers!! Love you!!! Too much emotion!!"

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva 

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta 

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

More in this section

Giovanni van Bronckhorst file photo Graeme Souness fears Giovanni van Bronckhorst's days are numbered at Rangers
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Fenway Sports Group ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool amid report of club for sale
Watford v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - Vicarage Road Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
<p>RIVALRY RENEWED: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's David Alaba battle for the ball during the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Pic: PA</p>

Champions League last-16 draw: tie-by-tie analysis

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.286 s