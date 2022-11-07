Reports: Liverpool up for sale by owners FSG

Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put the club up for sale, according to a report in The Athletic.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to assist FSG with the sale process, it is reported.
FSG, which also owns baseball franchise Boston Red Sox and Hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins, has owner Liverpool since 2010.
The group is owner by founder John W Henry with chairman Tom Werner.
A statement from the group, issued to The Athletic, was non-commital on sale plans. It read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.
“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
However, The Athletic reports a sales presentation has been produced for interested parties.
More to follow.