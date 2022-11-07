Liverpool and Real Madrid drawn together in Champions League last 16

The tie will be a repeat of last year's final. 
FRIENDS REUNITED: Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Issue date: Monday November 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Champions League. Photo credit should read Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 11:01

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16. 

The European heavyweights have been paired together in a repeat of last year's tournament decider in Paris. 

As well as beating Jurgen Klopp's men to again claim the European crown in Saint Denis, Madrid beat the Reds in the 2018 showpiece. 

Tottenham will prepare for a meeting with Italian champions AC Milan while Man City take on German outfit RB Leipzig. 

Graham Potter will see his Chelsea side face Dortmund while Bayern Munich and PSG will square off in one of the ties of the round. 

Uefa say the fixture dates will be announced by 6pm at the latest but the first legs are scheduled for 14/15 and 21/22 February. The second legs are provisionally set for 7/8 and 14/15 March. 

Full draw: 

- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City 

- Club Brugge vs Benfica 

- Liverpool vs Real Madrid 

- AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli 

- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea 

- Inter Milan vs Porto 

- Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

More to follow 

Southampton v Newcastle United - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after four years in charge
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott added to Ireland squad
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier League - City Ground Rio Ferdinand: Players should not be going to World Cup fearing racist abuse
<p>STUMPED: Manchester United's Casemiro.</p>

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

Sport
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

