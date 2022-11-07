Liverpool and Real Madrid drawn together in Champions League last 16

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The European heavyweights have been paired together in a repeat of last year's tournament decider in Paris.

As well as beating Jurgen Klopp's men to again claim the European crown in Saint Denis, Madrid beat the Reds in the 2018 showpiece.

Tottenham will prepare for a meeting with Italian champions AC Milan while Man City take on German outfit RB Leipzig.

Graham Potter will see his Chelsea side face Dortmund while Bayern Munich and PSG will square off in one of the ties of the round.

Uefa say the fixture dates will be announced by 6pm at the latest but the first legs are scheduled for 14/15 and 21/22 February. The second legs are provisionally set for 7/8 and 14/15 March.

Full draw:

- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

- Club Brugge vs Benfica

- Liverpool vs Real Madrid

- AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

- Inter Milan vs Porto

- Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

More to follow