Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott added to Ireland squad

Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott have been added to the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team for this week's training camp in Spain.
Durham WFC forward Noonan comes in for Glasgow City's Emily Whelan, who picked up an injury, while Birmingham City defender Harriet Scott is also included.
Vera Pauw's squad will begin training in Marbella today and close the camp with a friendly against Morocco next Monday.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)
Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)