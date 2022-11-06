Diallo red compounds a rough finish to campaign for Candystripes

DERRY CITY 0 DUNDALK 1

DERRY City confirmed the runners-up spot in the Premier Division despite this defeat against Dundalk at the Brandywell, the Candystripes edging out the men from Oriel Park on goal difference.

In what proved a disappointing game overall, Ruaidhri Higgins must plan for next Sunday's FAI Cup final without central midfielder, Sadou Diallo, who was red carded for retaliating following an off-the-ball altercation with Dundalk's Robbie McCourt.

With Ireland boss Stephen Kenny watching from the Mark Farren Stand, he will not have been impressed with the performance of either side as he now prepares for friendly fixtures against Norway and Malta.

Both sides presented their squad players with an opportunity, Derry making five changes from their team that lost to Shamrock Rovers with Dundalk making six changes. Their long-standing central defender, Brian Gartland retired with a victory.

Dundalk stunned the big attendance after just eight minutes when Keith Ward found the net with a sensational strike.

Following a melee inside the Derry six yards box, the ball was eventually headed clear by Shane McEleney, with the ball dropping neatly into Ward's path and the ex-Derry player launched a thunderous first-time strike from an acute angle, the ball screaming into the far corner of the net.

Tempers flared in the 18th minute when two players received straight red cards for an off-the-ball altercation.

Central midfielder Diallo appeared to obstruct Dundalk's Robbie McCourt who clearly threw a punch and the Derry player reacted immediately.

Referee Rob Hennessy eventually flashed red cards at both players with Diallo now set to miss next Sunday's Cup showdown against Shelbourne.

With both sides now reduced to 10 men, Dundalk broke on the counter-attack in the 25th minute and they really should have doubled their lead.

Ward gained possession in the centre of the park and his incisive pass sent David McMillan scampering clear, however, in the one-on-one situation with Brian Maher, the Derry keeper managed to block the striker's lofted effort from close range.

The end-to-end action continued with James Akintunde failing to force the ball home while Joe Thomson's downward header sailed over the crossbar from close range and a Brandon Kavanagh effort crashed off the body of a Dundalk defender minutes before the break.

On the stroke of half-time a very tame shot from Thomson, who was positioned on the edge of the Dundalk 18 yards box, failed to extend visiting keeper, Peter Cherrie, when the Derry player really should have done better.

With chances at a premium after the break, Cameron Dummigan drove a shot high over the crossbar from 39 yards, while Derry substitute Will Patching brought the best out of Cherrie in the 72nd minute, the keeper doing well to tip the dipping shot over his crossbar.

Derry really should have levelled matters during the latter stages when Dundalk sub Andy Boyle slipped on the edge of the penalty area but Jamie McGonigle hammered the ball high over the crossbar.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, McJannet, Lafferty (Coll, 72) Dummigan, Diallo; Kavanagh (Patching, 58 ), Thomson (McEneff, 88), Graydon; Akintunde (McGonagle, 71).

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Mcari, Gartland (Boyle, 85), Leahy, McCourt; Lewis, Martin (O'Kane, 70), Adams, Hauge; Ward (Bradley, 70), McMillan (Hoban, 70).

REFEREE: R. Hennessy.