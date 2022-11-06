John Caulfield vows to continue as Galway United manager

John Caulfield has vowed to battle on as Galway United manager despite calls for his dismissal following Friday’s First Division playoff defeat.

Sections of the large crowd at the Markets Field made their feelings about the manager’s future known after Waterford inflicted a 3-0 defeat and set up a shootout with UCD on Friday for a place in the 2023 Premier Division.

It was the third year in a row since Caulfield was appointed that their promotion bid crumbled in the playoffs but the outlook in the west has been brightened by the promised cash injection by the new owners.

Local billionaire property developer brothers, Luke and Brian Comer, are due to formally take over the Tribesmen following a ballot among members of the supporters’ trust.

Caulfield, who led Cork City to a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017, has next season to run on his contract and is determined to remain at the helm for another tilt in 2023 at reaching the top-flight.

“I don’t go away without a fight after working so hard,” said the 58-year-old at the end of another season.

“All you can ever do is your best. I live in Galway and full-time football is the way to go.

“This was probably the best First Division ever, with Cork City and Waterford in there. We came close and we’re desperately frustrated at the way Friday against Waterford went.

“Before Covid, we were getting 4 or 500 fans at our home games and on Friday 1,500 people travelled from Galway to Limerick for the playoff.

“Still, you have to be able to play in front of that crowd. It wasn’t a happy night; there were too many mistakes and soft goals conceded.” Confirming that the takeover isn't contingent on promotion, Caulfield will liaise with Comers about next year’s budget but anticipates transfer activity commencing without delay.

“I spoke to Luke Comer last Sunday and he said that, either way, he wants to drive the club onwards and make it better. He’s a very honourable man.

“Recruitment is crucial. There’s a lot of really good players at the club but you always need an influx of new blood. There’s certainly areas we’ll have to improve on and certain players will leave. We’ll have to weigh it up and monitor the situation.

“The general feeling is the club has grown massively. We were better this year than last and the next two weeks will be very busy.”