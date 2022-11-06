Bohs wrap up frustrating season on a positive note

Bohemians 3 Sligo Rovers 1

Declan Devine got his first win as Bohemians manager as his side finished a frustrating season with a flourish against a luckless Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians started on the front foot, James McManus having an effort cleared off the line before Liam Burt arrowed a drive inches over 17-year-old debutant Conor Walsh’s crossbar.

Walsh then rushed outside his area to clear from Declan McDaid who looked in on goal from skipper Conor Levingston’s lob over the top.

But it was Tadgh Ryan at the other end who had to make the first save of the night, tipping over the bar from Aidan Keena.

Ryan was there again minutes later to push away Keena’s drive with Eanna Clancy’s follow-up frantically blocked.

Bohs then finished the half strongly to edge in front from an own goal right on 45 minutes.

Walsh failed to gather Kris Twardek’s cross which struck the far post and entered the net off 18-year-old Clancy, on his full league debut.

If that was unfortunate, Sligo could have few complaints when falling further behind four minutes into the second half.

Jordan Flores floated a free kick into the area where defender Rory Feely rose unchallenged to head to the net.

Sligo were inches from a response, Max Mata bouncing a header from captain Greg Bolger’s free over off the crossbar.

Back at the other end, Walsh went full stretch to push a James Clarke shot round a post before Bohemians did score again on 61 minutes.

Jordan Doherty’s over hit centre was brilliantly turned back across goal at the end line by McManus for Clarke to head home.

Keena got Sligo’s consolation goal on 75 minutes, his shot squirming under Ryan to make it 18 for the season for the division’s leading scorer.

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty (Doran, 90), Feely, Kelly (C. Byrne, 54), Flores; Levingston, McManus; Twardek (McCormack, 90), Clarke, Burt (Adewale, 90); Varian (McDaid, 19).

Sligo Rovers: Walsh; Horgan, Pijnaker, Clancy, Kirk (O’Sullivan, 6); Bolger, McDonnell (Keogh, 70); Liivak (Heaney, 84), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).