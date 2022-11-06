Little room to manoeuvre but Klopp finds another turning point

How many turning points has that been now? Four? Five? All points gratefully received, obviously.

It’s not my place to condemn gloom and criticism, it’s been my livelihood for over 30 years, but there’s a time and a place. Given the enormous treasures that Jurgen Klopp and co have given us, such panic, so quickly, is a million miles out of order.

It can all be viewed through the seesaw prism we’ve come to expect from Jurgen. Things I’d never seen before; knocking United out of Europe, winning 5-0 at Old Trafford, coming from 3-0 down in a European tie, getting 90+ league points (three times!), entering the final week of a season with a chance to win everything.

There’s been bad stuff too; conceding seven goals in one game, losing six home games in a row, losing two finals in one season. Relegation should be too rollercoaster even for Klopp, but I wouldn’t discount even that yet.

I doubt any team’s dropped a division after beating teams 9-0 and 7-1 in the same season. That’s how it is in Kloppland, where logic goes to die. What did he call himself, “The Normal One”? Oh boy… Believe what you like about the abilities and selections of Henderson, Milner or Jones, the physical fragility of Keita or Thiago, the defensive frailties of Gomez and Alexander-Arnold. You’re entitled. What’s not acceptable is the virulence. Social media can only be blamed for so much. It begins with your personal decision to be a complete putz, and still be fine with that.

In an era where gushes of oily investment become the norm rather than the exception, it’s with a heavy heart that you begin to doubt Liverpool’s long-term future unless they become part of this malignant cavalcade. It’d cease to be any concern of mine if that happened.

We’ve benefited from Big Six struggles elsewhere, red Manchester and North London especially. It was fanciful to expect those to continue, along with our own glorious perfection. It’s how you deal with such changes that matter, like an adult not a mewling brat.

You should expect a modicum of normality, admittedly. A team that beats City, Tottenham and a rampant Napoli shouldn’t lose so tamely to Forest or Leeds. The rollercoaster’s a thrill, but you don’t want to be strapped in 24/7. We’ve some rights where that’s concerned.

Nunez has scored some goals, but it’s one for every eight chances, so don’t tell me he hasn’t slotted right in. The team is averaging over two a game, so there’s little doubt where the problem lies.

At least we didn’t gift Tottenham the opening goal this time, Gomez against Leeds being the nadir of a season’s worth of sloppiness.

Spurs still hit the woodwork a few times and begged for penalties with an afternoon’s defiance of gravity.

Fabinho was better, though there was room for improvement. There was no way of avoiding a nervous second half, but that was true even of the good times so no shock really.

This pitiful World Cup might even come to our rescue, a few players rested and the manager taking stock. Other clubs have picked up the gauntlet, exploiting the monumental physical effort we put in last season.

Salah’s got himself back in the groove thankfully, and the goalkeeper’s been good too despite nervy moments in possession.

Sunday saw more oddball substitutions which if anything derail Liverpool’s performance more often than not. Just because you can doesn’t mean you must.

We’re seeing plenty of nervousness from a team that was performing so naturally just a few short months ago. It’s obviously not like riding a bicycle, once learned never forgotten.

Even a star like Van Dijk has his perilous moments too. It means patience from all quarters, remembering how good they have been and still can be. A little faith, in short.

There’s still plenty to play for, albeit with little room to manoeuvre now.