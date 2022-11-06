Emotional Athlone manager fumes at refereeing decisions

An emotional Tommy Hewitt insisted this season’s success is just the start – not the end – of Athlone Town as an indomitable force in women’s football.

He was seething at referee Seán Grant and his assistants for two pivotal decisions in Sunday’s final; the free-kick leading to Shelbourne’s opener and a call to disallow their goal with 20 minutes left for offside.

“Congratulations to Shelbourne but we’re bitterly disappointed that people can’t do their jobs properly,” fumed Hewitt, whose side finished just behind the double-winners in both the league and Cup less than three years after their formation.

“Shelbourne didn’t lay a glove on us in the second and if our goal stands, as it should, we go on to win the game. That’s how confident I was.

“That second half showed everybody just how far we have come as a team but you need that bit of luck and decisions.”

They'll return in 2023 stronger, rather than weaker, he affirms.

Despite interest in his stars, Hewitt believes they’ll stick around to use this season as a springboard.

“Why would players want to leave Athlone at this moment in time?,” he questioned aloud.

“We’ll add players and be a different animal next season, I can guarantee you that. We will take decisions like that out of the referees' hands and be ready to take over this league in the next couple of years.”

Jubilant manager Noel King is also optimistic about retaining his core for their tilt at three-in-row.

Abbie Larkin and final scorer Jessie Stapleton will likely move abroad next summer when they turn 18 – the latter to Manchester City – but the depth exists to dominate.

“We lost seven players in one calendar month,” King explained about the exodus to UK clubs in July. “But you have to move on and these girls have taken the opportunity.

“Full marks to some of these young players who have come through and become regular starters. We have amazing talent and there will be some international players to emerge from this team - definitely.”