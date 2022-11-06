Salah on the double as Liverpool hold on for big win at Spurs 

Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Kane 70)

Liverpool 2 (Salah 11, 40)

Two goals from Mo Salah were enough to end Liverpool's losing streak in the league and move the Reds back up to eighth in the table, but the result was harsh on a Spurs side who again started poorly but came back strongly through Harry Kane and were kept at bay by a string of saves from Alisson.

This week marks the first anniversary of Antonio Conte's time at Tottenham, and under the Italian coach they have developed the resilience to come back and gain late goals and points. It was not to be on a dramatic night in North London, but Spurs were worth at least a point and there were plenty of positives for Conte, not least the return of Dejan Kulusevski, who made an immediate impact by setting up Kane's goal when he was sent on in the 68th minute for his first appearance in seven weeks.

Spurs have missed the Swede's decisiveness in attack and with Richarlison and Heung Min Son also injured, went into this game with Kane as their only fit forward.

Jurgen Klopp, by contrast, still has strong attacking options and made only one change from the side that lost to Leeds last week, with Joe Gomes replaced by Ibrahim Konate.

And as if to banish the memories of that Anfield defeat, and the one by Nottingham Forest the week before, Liverpool were up for it from the start.

Darwin Nunez in particular was enjoying plenty of freedom on the left. He struck the first effort of the game in the third minute, a dipping volley from a tight angle that Hugo Lloris tipped over the bar. Minutes later he was on his way down the left again, running on to a raking crossfield ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold before curling his shot past the far post And Nunez played provider when Salah opened the scoring after ten minutes, controlling Andy Robertson's forward pass before laying the ball into the Egyptian's path. Salah still had plenty to do, with his back to goal, but he turned smartly and hit a low shot past Lloris into the corner of the net.

Liverpool were on top at this stage and deserved their lead, but then strangely went into their shell and allowed Spurs back into the game.

Harry Kane was supported in attack by Ivan Perisic, who rattled the Liverpool defence and woodwork more than once. His first effort came when Kane curled in a cross from the right, Perisic leaped higher than Alisson to head goalwards, but watched the ball hit the keeper and then the post.

The erratic keeper then spilled a follow-up shot from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the ball was scrambled clear.

Five minutes later, Tottenham justifiably felt they should have had a penalty. Perisic bullied Alexander-Arnold off the ball and laid it forward for Ryan Sessegnon who was pushed in the back and sent tumbling by the England right-back. Referee Andrew Madley saw nothing wrong, and surprisingly VAR did not deem it worth a second look.

Incensed, Spurs pushed on and threatened to score, repeatedly targeting Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool defence's weak link once again. As good as his forward passes were, his defending was shambolic, getting caught out of position and giving away possession time and time again. Perisic and Sessegnon had him beaten repeatedly but the rest of the Reds stood firm.

Liverpool's second goal five minutes before half-time was against the run of play and was a gift from Eric Dier, who had been playing well otherwise. Alisson launched a long ball forward and Dier had plenty of time to decide where to direct his header, but unwisely tried to nod it back to Lloris. The ball fell instead for Salah, who had the simple task of running in and lifting it over the France keeper. Liverpool now had what proved to be an unassailable lead.

But once again, Conte roused his side at half-time, and they came out fired up after the break. Dier tried to make up for his earlier mistake with a powerful header that Alisson saved, and then Perisic rattled the woodwork again, hitting a first time shot against the bar. A cross from Dier had to be tipped over by the Brazilian keeper, who was then caught dithering on the ball and tackled by Kane. Sessegnon curled a shot just over the angle of post and Kane glanced a header wide of the far post before Conte sent on Kulusevski to a rousing reception. Within two minutes the Swede showed Spurs what they had missed during his long injury lay-off, playing a perfect pass for Kane run on to and hit a first time shot in off the far post.

Tottenham now had their taails up, roared on by a passionate crowd, and went all out for an equaliser. Kane appealed in vain for a penalty after a table of legs with Ibrahim Konate, Clement Lenglet headed over from close range and Rodrigo Bentancur had a header saved on the line. A rare Liverpool break ended with Nunez clipping the crossbar but he was flagged offside.

The Reds were defending for their lives and Klopp sent on Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez to see out the game. When Perisic struck a volley over the bar in stoppage time, the game was up for Tottenham. There was to be no late comeback, and it was Liverpool's supporters celebrating at the end of another enthralling game between these two sides.

TOTTENHAM Lloris 6; Dier 5, Lenglet 6, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 6 (Doherty 68), Hojbjerg 7, Bissouma 8 (Lucas Moura 88), Bentancur 8, Sessegnon 7 (Kulusevski 68); Kane 8, Perisic 8

LIVERPOOL Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6; Elliott 6 (Henderson 74), Fabinho 7, Thiago Alcantara 6; Salah 8 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 89), Firminho 6 (Jones 74), Nunez 7 (Gomes 87)

Ref: Andrew Madley 5/10