Howe savours the moment as Hasenhuttl edges towards Saints exit

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates a year in the job tomorrow with a victory that was almost the formality that the score suggests, and pushed Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Southampton manager, to within inches of the St Mary’s exit door.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes sent the Magpies into third place ahead of Tottenham’s match with Liverpool, but two moments when Southampton might have halted their progress came and went. Strong defence and the sort of firepower up front that Southampton can only dream of showed why Howe’s men are contenders for a Champions League place.

“Last year we were in a relegation battle so we’re trying to savour what we’re doing at the moment and focus on trying to achieve more,” Howe said. “The goals were the highlight. When you are not at your best, to win by the margin that we did is hugely satisfying and should give us even more confidence for what lies ahead of us.”

While Howe marches on, Hasenhuttl is almost out of time, with first team coach Ruben Selles the favourite to take over during the World Cup break and perhaps even sooner. His team have suffered back-to-back defeats, and won only one of their past nine games. A late goal from Romain Perraud that briefly made it 3-1 was a moment of defiance, but the Austrian noted the chants of ‘Sacked in the morning’ that were sung gleefully by the visiting supporters, two years after his team briefly topped the Premier League table.

“I have taken a lot of decisions since I’m here,” the Austrian coach said. “The good thing is that this one, I do not have to take.”

Revealingly, when asked if he could see a way forward, he replied: “At the moment, not. I can’t say we don’t try a lot to change and to play football, I think we do it well, and we can’t say the effort wasn’t there. But we are not taking the reward for the effort we are putting on the pitch.”

Newcastle will feel that a single goal was scant reward for a dominant first-half display. Almiron had already made several inroads into the defence when he fastened onto the ball as it broke loose from a challenge on Wilson after 35 minutes and set off for goal. He somersaulted past Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ attempts to tackle and drove a low, left-foot shot past Bazunu.

But Saints were inches from levelling in first-half added time. Stuart Armstrong drove the ball low across goal from the right and Mohamed Elyounoussi, steaming in at the far post on the blind side of Trippier, seemed a certain scorer but blasted the ball a foot wide.

Che Adams also wasted a good chance to level after 56 minutes when he volleyed wide from a cross by Elyounoussi, and he was punished two minutes later when Chris Wood, who had replaced flu victim Callum Wilson at half time, turned to shoot past Bazunu. It was his first league goal of the season and it was 3-0 after 62 minutes when Trippier’s through pass sent Willock galloping away from the defence to slide his shot past Bazunu’s left hand.

Perraud pulled one back, cutting in from the left and sidestepping Dan Burn before shooting into the top far corner with his right foot, but Newcastle, stung, restored their three-goal lead with a curling shot from 25 yards by Guimaraes.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu 5; Larios 5 (Larios 34, 6), Bella-Kotchap 6 (Caleta-Car 72), Salisu 6, Perraud 6; S Armstrong 7 (Aribo 68, 5), Ward-Prowse 5, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi 5; Walcott 4 (Edozie 64, 6), Adams 5 (A Armstrong 64, 6). Not used: McCarthy, Lyanco, Mara, Diallo.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 6; Trippier 7 (Anderson 80), Schar 7, Botman 7, Burn 6; S Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 6, Willock 7; Almiron 8 (Manquillo 80), Wilson 6 (Wood ht, 6), Murphy 7 (Shelvey 64, 5). Not used: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Fraser.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.