Ten Hag laments 'stupid' play as Emery and Villa down United

Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 1

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag accused his players of being “stupid” as they failed to exact revenge on new Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Emery led Villarreal to the Europa League title in 2020-21 at the expense of United, with an incredible 11-10 success on penalties in Gdansk, Poland after a 1-1 draw.

This time the 51-year-old Spaniard did it again as United lost vital ground in the race for a Champions League spot.

United lost at Villa Park for the first time in the Premier League since August 19, 1995, 23 visits previous.

And from United being Villa’s bogey team, Emery is emerging as United’s bogey manager.

He became the first Premier League manager to go four games unbeaten against the Old Trafford club, after previously winning one and drawing two in charge of Arsenal.

It left a frustrated United manager Erik ten Hag to reflect on his players’ failure to carry out instructions – and the Dutchman didn’t hold back in his criticism.

Asked if the tactic of crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo was designed to maximise the latter’s heading, he said: “I think it was stupid to do that because we delivered them too quick from too far out.

“We tried to force it too much and it didn’t happen. You have to cross at the right moment.” Since that pivotal 1995 encounter, United had lost just two of their 54 clashes against the Midlanders in all competitions.

There’s unlikely to be anything as bold uttered after this encounter but ten Hag has at least found some fire and quality in the middle of the park in the bouncer-like figure of Casemiro.

The 68.5 million euros Brazilian is a formidable presence in the tackle and with his passing.

But he was unable to prevent a more determined Villa outfit getting off to a flying start from which United never recovered.

United had gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions and 273 minutes without conceding in league and cup before the game.

But both statistics quickly evaporated as they conceded twice in the first 10 minutes as Villa took a seventh-minute lead.

Twenty-seven years ago, United’s 3-1 reverse prompted Alan Hansen’s infamous ‘You don’t win anything with kids’ critique.

This time the result was the same and a Villa ‘kid’ – Jacob Ramsey – played a pivotal role at both ends of the pitch.

The 21-year-old became only the fourth player to score, assist and score an own goal in the Premier League.

For the first goal, Ramsey fed Bailey, who had taken off like an Olympic sprinter and was perfectly placed to receive the pass before steering a left-footed drive beyond David de Gea.

Four minutes later, Lucas Digne’s precision free kick from 20 yards left de Gea grasping at thin air after Ramsey had been upended by Luke Shaw.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had to make vital saves to prevent a United comeback, from Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo, before the visitors were fortuitously handed a lifeline.

Shaw’s angled half volley struck the back of Ramsey and looped into the opposite corner of the net.

After being stung early on, United were undone at the start of the second half as Villa pounced again in the 49th minute.

“We didn’t correct it. I think we went too quickly in the second half with our crosses,” admitted ten Hag.

Watkins cut the ball back for the in-rushing Ramsey to place a rising, sidefooted effort into the top corner.

Ten Hag made Ronaldo captain in the absence of Bruno Fernandes and with Harry Maguire on the bench, but there was little leadership from the world superstar.

In fact, the only bit of fight we saw from the great Portuguese was a wrestling match in the box in the second half as he tussled with Tyrone Mings, which grounded the latter.

Delighted Emery said: “There was passion and I have to be calm – this is only the first step.

“The players at the beginning wanted to start quicky – we spoke about the game plan beforehand and they did it perfectly.

“We had possession, pressing and showed good attacking.”

The only downside for Villa was the news that the absent Philippe Coutinho, 30, is almost certain to miss the World Cup after Emery revealed the Brazilian had a thigh injury.

Aston Villa (4-2-2-2): E Martínez © 7; Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Digne 8 (Young 78 minutes, 6); Dendoncker 7 (Sanson 90 minutes, 6), Douglas Luiz 7; J Ramsey 8, Buendía 7 (Ings 78 minutes, 6); Bailey 9 (McGinn 70 minutes, 6); Watkins 8 (Kamara 78 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Olsen.

Booked: Bailey, Mings, Martínez.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): de Gea 6; Dalot 6, Lindelöf 5, L Martínez 5, Shaw 6 (Malacia 65 minutes, 6); Casemiro 7, Eriksen 6; Rashford 6, van de Beek 5 (Elanga 65 minutes, 6), Garnacho 6 (Martial 65 minutes, 6); Ronaldo 5.

Substitutes: Maguire, Fred, Pellistri, Dúbravka, McTominay, Shoretire.

Booked: Dalot, Shaw, Ronaldo.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7/10.

Attendance: 42,058.