'Are we contenders? We are today.' - Arteta and Arsenal in title hunt after Chelsea win

MIKEL ARTÉTA was at Pep Guardiola's side for two of Manchester City's Premier League title wins so knows what it takes to go the distance.

A 12th win from Arsenal's 14th game of the season at Wolves this Saturday night will keep them top until the Premier League resumes after the World Cup. It was enough for Arteta to concede his team are in the race for the long haul.

Finally dry after celebrating in the rain with players and supporters, which included one his sons among their number, the smiling Spanish coach said: “Just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition.

“We have to be very respectful of that. We are getting much better as a team and competing much better. We are getting really good results right now, but this is a long, long marathon.

“Are we contenders? We are today. But in football, today and tomorrow is a very different. So let’s enjoy tonight.”

This victory created a 13 point gap between Arsenal and Chelsea too as Arteta added: “That is very unusual and we need to make the most of it. We had a really good start obviously we are still very early in the season and we have to maintain that.”

Arteta is setting up a training camp in Dubai during the World Cup break for warm weather training and two friendlies. It will also make it easier for his international players to join them if and when their time competing in Qatar finishes.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter will be hopeful the break – which Chelsea will partly spend in Abu Dhabi - gives him time to get key players such as Reece James and Ben Chilwell fit again.

Defending criticism that Arsenal made his side looked clueless, he retorted: “I do not agree. I think that’s fair to say Arsenal had most possession. Arsenal are ahead with where they’ve been working and how long they’ve been working together.

“They’ve got more points, they’ve got a confidence, a good structure and like I said at the start with my first answer: you have to say that’s fair. Our players had an idea of what we wanted to do but we couldn’t execute, and the opponent was good.

“We are not in a fantastic moment as we speak. As much as it is not nice to say, Arsenal deserved to win the game and were the better team overall, so we have to take that and use it as motivation to improve.

“I think that [the World Cup] is going to help us. We’ll have two or three key players back and a couple of the ones on the way closer to being back that’s just how it’s been. We’ve had a bit of a perfect storm in terms of lots of games and injuries along the way but we have to deal with that and focus on how we can improve the team and as you can see from the team there is a bit of work to do.”

Asked if he needed patience like Arteta has been shown at Arsenal, Potter concluded: “It’s not for me to say, that’s for you guys to make those assessments.

“I’ve been here eight weeks and a lot has happened. We’ve had a lot to deal with and I’m sure if you look at the Arsenal story, where they are now as to where they were two years ago, one year ago it's slightly different and I’m sure at times Mikel is getting pelters and that’s how it is. That’s the job, that’s the life and we have to deal with that."