Gabriel helps Gunners storm the Bridge to jump back to top of table

CHELSEA 0-1 ARSENAL

BRAZIL defender Gabriel scored the only goal to send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table and secure a deserved 11th win from their 13th game of the season.

The gap to title favourites and defending champions Manchester City is only two points, but the significance of their third-consecutive win in as many seasons at Stamford Bridge is they go a full 13 points ahead of Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Aaron Ramsdale did not have a save to make in the Arsenal goal and chances were hard to come by for Mikel Arteta's men too, but there was really only one team in it.

Arsenal showed all the early ambition to get forward and there were two good shooting chances for impressive defender Ben White.

Unusually, for Chelsea playing at home, most of their opportunities came on the counter attack until they managed to string a few passes together against Arsenal's high-tempo passing and pressing.

It took a brilliant Thiago Silva block to deny his younger fellow Brazil countryman Gabriel Jesus his first goal in nine games midway through the first half.

For all their possession and control Arsenal were unable to get find the final pass and shot.

Jesus squandered what looked the easiest of chances when he tried to score with a diving header from a Martinelli cross. He showed the lack of conviction that comes amid a barren run and gestured as if to say the ball was an inch too far in front of him. He should have scored.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was seeing little of the ball against his former club and betrayed his frustration with a late sliding tackle on White that duly earned him the first yellow card of the day from referee Michael Oliver.

The second went to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for a frustrated revenge dig at Marc Cucurella moments after he felt he had been badly fouled by the Chelsea left-back.

Half-time came and went with little change as both sides appeared edgy, wary of making a decisive mistake. It led to more fouls for Oliver to deal with and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was cautioned for a high challenge on Martinelli.

Moments later and the young Brazilian winger was leaping to try and head in a tantalising Martin Odegaard cross but both he and team-mate Thomas Partey failed to connect with the goal at their mercy.

Jesus was again getting the better of his opponents on a regular basis and Trevoh Chalobah was next to be booked for hacking down the Arsenal striker.

Potter had two substitutes ready to come on a few minutes before Arsenal's long overdue opening goal arrived in the 64th minute.

Saka curled in a corner from the right, after Edouard Mendy had parried away a Jesus shot at his near post, and the ball looked to be bouncing in as Gabriel made sure by prodding it over the line.

The Arsenal fans were so full of celebration they hardly noticed Aubameyang, their subject of much of their earlier angst, being taken off.

There were just over 15 minutes to go when Odegaard could and should have finished the match off. Jesus slalomed through a series of tackles before releasing the Norwegian, who hesitated with only Mendy to beat before lifting a shot over the bar.

Cucurella survived a strong penalty appeal when he appeared to handle soon after, but VAR upheld Oliver's decision not to give it Arsenal's way.

It set up an epic battle in the closing stages as the driving rain of a dark storm enhanced by floodlights for a noon kick-off just added to the passion and intensity both on and off the pitch.

An injury-time scuffle between Xhaka and Chalobah was treated with common sense by referee Oliver and both walked away with only a verbal warning after a kiss and a hug.

Arteta and his players celebrated long and hard with their supporters afterwards as Xhaka enjoyed some extra pain in the rain to be interviewed for the host broadcaster.

Only time will tell how important this win is for Arsenal's ambition to return to the Champions League next season, but it felt significant to the supporters and players.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Cucurella 6, Silva 8, Chalobah 6, Azpilicueta 6, Loftus-Cheek 5 (Kovacic 78), Jorginho 5, Mount 5 (Pulisic 78), Havertz 5 (Gallagher 64), Aubameyang 5 (Broja 64), Sterling. Subs not used: Bettinelli, Hall, Koulibaly, Ziyech, Zakaria.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 78), Gabriel 7, Saliba 8, White 8, Partey 7, Odegaard 6 (Elneny 87), Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Jesus 7, Martinelli 7 (Holding 90). Subs not used: Turner, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Nketiah.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7