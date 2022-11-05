Championship round-up: Will Keane, Ryan Manning and Scott Hogan on target

Ben Brereton Díaz’s first-half strike gave Blackburn a 1-0 win over bottom club Huddersfield and closed the gap on leaders Burnley to two points. The Championship’s joint top-scorer lit up a forgettable first-half by holding off two defenders and hammering a 12-yard strike into the left corner for his fifth in five games at Ewood Park to set up a mouth-watering derby between the top two next Sunday.

The Blackburn head coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, said: “We deserved to win but the game should have been killed before and then we can have an easy afternoon.”

Norwich are up to fourth after beating Rotherham 2-1. Kenny McLean nodded home to give Norwich a 1-0 advantage at half-time. The hosts equalised through Oliver Rathbone in the 49th minute but Aaron Ramsey restored the Canaries’ advantage a minute later.

Rotherham’s Matt Taylor was furious his side were denied a ‘“clear penalty” late in the game when Chiedozie Ogbene was booked for simulation after a challenge by Isaac Hayden. “These are decisions which are constantly going against us,” he said.

Kyle Bartley headed the only goal as West Brom beat QPR 1-0 to earn consecutive wins under new boss Carlos Corberan while Viktor Gyökeres scored as Coventry moved three points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Watford.

Wigan remain in the bottom three after they let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Swansea. Will Keane gave Wigan the lead after eight minutes before Tom Naylor doubled the advantage in the 16th minute. Swansea clawed one back through Ryan Manning before the break and Joel Piroe smashed home from the spot late in the second half to earn a draw.

Hull held on for a 0-0 draw at Millwall despite going down to 10 men in the 37th minute when Óscar Estupiñán was sent off for catching Charlie Cresswell in the head with a high foot.

Middlesbrough hit back to draw 1-1 with Bristol City in Michael Carrick’s first home game in charge. Andreas Weimann ended his 15-game goalless streak to put the Robins ahead early on but Chuba Akpom levelled three minutes into the second half.

Goals from Scott Hogan and Harlee Dean helped Birmingham to a 2-1 victory over Stoke, Mark Harris scored as Cardiff won 1-0 at Sunderland while Luke Berry’s first goal of the season earned Luton a 1-0 success over Blackpool.