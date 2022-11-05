Waterford manager not surprised by stand issues at Markets Field

Waterford manager Danny Searle says he wasn’t surprised issues emerged at Markets Field during Friday’s playoff final that led to the full evacuation of a stand.

Midway through the first half, members of An Garda Síochána approached referee Alan Patchell to halt the game due to concerns over the safety of Waterford fans.

As the away team against Galway United at the neutral venue in Limerick, they were housed in the smaller of the two stands behind the goal.

But the problems associated with “structural damage” had been flagged by the same fans who had also been assigned to that area for the semi-final against Treaty United only nine days earlier.

The First Division playoff final was under the control of the FAI and correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner outlines assurances provided to fans who’d highlighted their reservations.

“We have been in contact with Treaty United and the stadium owners to confirm this maintenance work has been carried out ahead of tomorrow night,” read the FAI reply on Thursday.

Instead, fans had to risk being located in an unsafe area.

Pictures circulated showed timber of steps was rotten, a row of seats had collapsed and sections of the floor separating.

The FAI said in a statement after the match – which Waterford won 3-0 – that they were reviewing the incident but Searle knew trouble was inevitable.

He questioned why the FAI didn’t choose a different ground after what had been apparent from a week earlier.

“I’m probably going to say something controversial, but we knew the problem last week after the first-leg of the playoff,” he said.

“We knew that there was a big hole in the stand and that there were some issues with the infrastructure and the structure of the stand.

“I think that’s why we were a little bit surprised that we played here.

“From a pitch perspective, we are glad we did because they had the pitch in fantastic condition, and that’s a credit to the staff who work on it, but when the incident happened in the stand, it didn’t surprise me whatsoever.

“In fact when the Gardai started walking over to me, we just knew that’s what it was going to be about.

“I was a bit shocked when he told us to give us 10 minutes but our fans moved across behind the dugouts and everybody was safe.”

The FAI statement said they “will review arrangements around the SSE Airtricity First Division playoff final at Markets Field in Limerick following the relocation of a section of the Waterford supporters in the first half of the game.

"Local Gardaí and Stadium Event Management issued instructions for Waterford FC fans to leave the Away Stand of the ground after a structural issue developed affecting a section of the floor in the middle of the stand.

“The FAI thanks Gardaí and the Stadium Event Management for their swift response and the Waterford supporters for their immediate cooperation.

“The matter will now be the subject of an FAI review which will include consultation with all parties.”