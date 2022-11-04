Abbie Larkin looking to add physicality to her undoubted talent

Once Abbie Larkin acquires the toughness to complement her talent and technique, a career of boundless horizons beckons.

Shelbourne’s striker can be forgiven for lacking in that department, for the Ireland cap only turned 17 in April.

She was still only 16 when featuring in the FAI Cup final last year as well as making her senior international debut and pocketing her first Ireland goal.

Unquestionably, Larkin forms a major part of Ireland’s future but she’s aware of what’s required to be relied upon to last the pace at the top end of international football – especially for next year’s World Cup.

Vera Pauw switched tone last month while celebrating Ireland’s qualification for the tournament when explaining Larkin’s omission from the action at Hampden Park, noting how a friendly game against a boys’ team in the run-up highlighted her shortfall in physical demands.

The Ringsend teen – due to start for Shels in Sunday’s Cup decider against Athlone Town – doesn’t recoil at the feedback, conscious of the aspect she’s to brush up on.

“I need to get stronger,” confesses Larkin, whose primary traits are her pace and finishing.

“When you look at me, you wouldn’t think I was strong, so I need to put on more muscle.

“You can always get fitter and I wouldn’t say I’m the fittest. I’ll do some running, working hard in training and matches, but I’ll have a programme in the winter to keep my fitness up.”

Wrapping up the double on Sunday would make those hard yards in winter months all the more tolerable. Like her teammate and fellow 17-year-old, Jessie Stapleton, the Leaving Cert just before the World Cup has to be worked towards as well.

“I had suitcases full of books in Glasgow,” Larkin says of the last international trip away.

“I’d like to pursue football in England, the WSL has always been my dream to play. I've started coaching too which would be nice to fall back on when I retire.”

A player of her precociousness can park post-career plans. Reds manager Noel King will make the best use of Larkin while he still has her and feels it may have been premature on Pauw’s part to promote her from the U19s earlier this year.

“It’s been a great year for me overall,” she insists. “I was only really trying to break into the team last year but when I started to get my 90 minutes in, the confidence came back.

“I was being more myself on the pitch.”

Underdogs Athlone stand in their way of my silverware and adulation.

Whether they produce a shock on Sunday or not, their manager Tommy Hewitt feels the face of the women’s national league is on the brink of changing. Semi-professional status appears to be imminent – which Hewitt welcomes once it’s enacted without haste.

“You're always fearful teams with more money will come in and it becomes a league within a league then,” he said in the context of Shamrock Rovers being the latest newcomer for 2023.

"That's the moving parts and a lot of that stuff has to be worked out. Sometimes you can take a leap but I think there’s going to be a lot of teething problems if it does happen.”