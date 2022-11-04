Colin Healy commits to Cork City for 2023 season 

Colin Healy and Danny Murphy have both committed to their management roles at Cork City for the 2023 season.

Healy has overseen an extremely successful 2022 league campaign, in which City won the First Division and gained promotion back to the Premier Division for 2023.

Taking over the side on an interim basis in at the back end of the 2020 season, Healy was given the permanent job prior to the 2021 season.

On Friday, Healy spoke about the enjoyment he gets from coaching the team and his plans to build on the progress made.

“I am pleased to have things confirmed and to be staying on as manager. Last season was very enjoyable, and the support we got from the fans throughout the season was incredible.

"We had some brilliant crowds at our home games and great support on the road as well, and we want them all right behind us again next year. We are all in it together, so the backing of the fans will be as important as ever next season.

“Over the last two years, we have all worked very hard to bring this club back to where we feel it belongs, and next season will be a new challenge; one we are looking forward to. I look forward to working with players and staff to build on what we have achieved this year,” Healy added.

Midway through the 2022 season, Murphy came back to the club to take over the women's team. Last Saturday, his side defeated Treaty United 3-0 to wrap up the campaign on a positive note.

Murphy said he is excited, not only by his team's progression, but by the growth of the entire women's game in the country.

“I’m delighted to be staying on and very happy with the direction that the club envision the women’s team going. We have a clear plan and we are all working together as one club to achieve it. There are lots of good things happening on and off the pitch.

“On the pitch, I think we have shown that we have some real quality in this squad and we should be achieving more then we have. We also have some really exciting prospects coming through our academy teams. As a staff and players, we know that Cork City should always be challenging and we are fully focused on competing in the top half of the table next year.

“Off the pitch, I am excited about the growth of the women’s game in Ireland and I would ask fans of the club and the wider Cork public to support the women’s team. We are looking for sponsors and partners to help us grow and what greater time to get involved than a World Cup year,” he added.

Chairman Declan Carey spoke glowingly about both individuals: “The work Colin and his staff have done to bring the club back to the Premier Division is highly admirable and we’re immensely proud of everything we achieved in 2022.

"All eyes now point to 2023 and we will ensure we support Colin in what will be a challenging but exciting return to the top flight.

"We are delighted with the job Danny has done so far. The team has consistently improved as the season went on and were very unlucky to not finish the season with a higher points total and overall position.

"We’ve sat down with Danny many times since he’s come in and he has excellent long-term strategic ideas to help progress the women’s teams within the club. Plans are already in place for 2023 and we’re all excited to see the team Danny assembles for the start of the season next Spring.”