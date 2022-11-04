James Talbot commits future to Bohemians

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has committed his future to Bohemians after penning a multi-year contract with the club.

Talbot has been part of a number of Republic of Ireland senior squads over the last couple of years on the back of his fine club form.

The 25-year-old has endeared himself to the Bohemians faithful since arriving in 2019 and has won the Club Player of the Year award during his time at Dalymount Park.

✍️ Bohemian Football Club is delighted to announce that goalkeeper James Talbot has penned a new multi-year contract:





Newly-appointed Bohs boss Declan Devine was delighted to get the deal over the line, given how pivotal Talbot has been in recent times.

“James is the best goalkeeper in Ireland and he has been a huge loss to the team this year through injury.

“When you’re a manager coming to a new club, you want to keep your best players, so to have James committing his future to the club is something that I am really looking forward to."

He continued: “My first two signings for next season – Keith Buckley and James – are two Bohs stalwarts; people who I believe can drive us on to success.

“I look at James and what I see is everything I want as a person and as a player. His affiliation to the club and how much the fans hold him in high esteem means everything.

“In terms of building for the future, and bringing in other players of James’ calibre, keeping him and bringing Bucko back, is a sign of intent in terms of what I want to build here.

“I want good, quality players who care, so it is a genuine pleasure for me to come to a club that has a person of James’ magnitude here already.”

Talbot himself was more than pleased with the contract renewal after what was a difficult year, injury-wise.

“I am over the moon to re-sign. I am humbled to be offered another great opportunity to stay at such a club that I hold dearly to me.

“This club has provided me with countless opportunities which I am thankful for. I had considered travelling assisted by football and that is something I might do in the future, but the club going properly full-time next season is an exciting time to be involved and made me want to be a part of it.

“I don’t think I’ve had a year as tough as this, so my focus is getting the best out of myself when I come back next season in terms of my own performances and helping the team.

“I want to get that consistency that I had previously. I am near-enough back fit so it is unfortunate that’s coinciding with the season ending," added Talbot.