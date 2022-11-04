Dublin amateur and underage football set to stall as referees vote to strike

Amateur and underage football in Dublin is set for an unplanned extended break after the local members of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) branch unanimously voted for strike action.

Notice of their intention to withdraw services stems from a “lack of confidence in the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit”, according to a memo circulated by Dublin branch secretary Sean Slattery.

He communicated the result of a ballot undertaken at Thursday’s meeting, showing 175 in favour of the action, with zero objections or abstentions.

“We will be withdrawing our services from all football, including Futsal and including friendlies, from Friday November 18 until Friday December 2, 2022 (both dates inclusive),” he confirmed.

Given the season traditionally breaks shortly afterwards for Christmas and the time required for the FAI to switch their registration portal to the new COMET system, players could be left without games for the best part of six weeks.

The whistlers are particularly aggrieved at verdicts from two recent cases.

Lengthy suspensions of over a year were promised linked to the FAI’s ‘No Ref, No Game’ campaign, a drive to stamp out abuse traced back to the North Dublin league cancelling two weekends of fixtures over the issues.

According to the ISRS, the authorities are being far more lenient with the sanctions, creating a rift that the FAI must heal promptly to avoid an embarrassing blackout just as weekend games on the darker days become even more vital to the physical and mental health of players, young and old, male or female.

“Members were told their committee has no confidence that when the next assault/attempted assault occurs that they will see the proper sanction applied by DCU,” their communication continued.