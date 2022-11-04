Higgins rules out James McClean's Derry City comeback - 'let's get real, people'

The Ireland international (33) has spoken of his desire to end his career with his hometown club he departed for Sunderland in 2011.
HOMECOMING? James McClean of Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 12:06
John Fallon

Ruaidhrí Higgins has dampened talk of an imminent return by James McClean to Derry City – dismissing the prospect as “unrealistic”.

Subtle teasing on social media by the Foylesider in recent weeks, coupled with the fact his contract at Wigan Athletic expires in May, has fuelled speculation about Derry’s favourite son returning to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium next season.

Backed by billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty, the Candystripes finished second to Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division and have the FAI Cup final against Shelbourne looming on Sunday week.

"Look, I would take James every day of the week, but it's unrealistic," Higgins told the Derry Journal ahead of their final league game on Sunday at home to Dundalk.

"James is a massive supporter of the club and I have a personal relationship with him, but he's 33 and he's playing every week in the Championship.

“He's closing in on 100 caps for Ireland.

"We're talking about someone who is playing for Ireland and playing in the Championship every week. Let's get real people.” He added: “You would never rule it out in the future, but James is covering as much ground now as what he covered when he was 25.

"He loves this club, he's a supporter of the club, follows us and he's a proud Derry man and he's delighted when we do well, but that's all it is at the minute."

Meanwhile, McClean has the full support of Shay Given in fighting fire with fire when it comes to criticism of his beliefs.

Once again, the man from Creggan will refuse to don the poppy during next weekend’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

“James loves playing for his country, is controversial at times but is honest in his opinions,” Given said of his former Ireland teammate, on course to join him in the exalted club of centurions next year.

“He’s not shy about where he’s been brought up. Where he’s come from and what the people of Derry have had to come through over the years was not easy.

“I know Derry well myself and he’s stuck to his beliefs.

“There’s a lot of negativity towards James in England but he and his family have stood up to it.”

