Rovers' Conference campaign ends in narrow defeat in Sweden

Djugardens 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers' UEFA Europa Conference League campaign came to a disappointing end in Sweden as they were narrowly beaten by Djurgardens.

Stephen Bradley's champions were facing a tall order at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm with the hosts already assured of finishing top of Group F and Rovers certain of finishing bottom. But fresh from lifting the Airtricity League title in Tallaght on Sunday, the Irish champions gave an impressive account of themselves against the table-toppers.

Having been the only team in the group to take points off the Swedes when they clung on for a 0-0 draw in the opening group fixture in September, Rovers threatened to do it again as they went down 1-0. The result and the performance marked a huge improvement on the previous away trips in the group where Bradley's side have put in particularly disappointing displays.

Magnus Eriksson grabbed the game's only goal after a sharp, sweeping move from front to back cut through Rovers just before the 20-minute mark. Frontman Kalle Holmberg played the final ball of an eight-pass move to set up midfielder Eriksson who made no mistake as he beat German Leon Pohls who was making his European debut in the visitors' goal.

Rovers, roared on by over 400 travelling fans in the Swedish capital, repelled further attacks and could even have equalised before the break when Rory Gaffney snatched at a chance from a tough angle.

While Roberto Lopes impressed in snuffing out further chances for Djurgardens to double their lead, the central defender was also one of two Rovers players who may have grabbed that elusive equaliser late on. Neil Farrugia struggled to get his feet right when Jack Byrne created an opening and then Lopes agonisingly missed a late cross.

Bradley's side finished the campaign with two draws and four defeats but just one goal to show for their six matches.

Djugardens: Zetterstrom, Johansson, Danielson, Ekdal, Andersson, Finndell, Schuller, Eriksson (Banda, 66), Asoro (Radetinac, 66), Holmberg (Edvardsen, 80), Wikheim (Ademi, 80).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Cleary (Gannon, 45), Lopes, Grace, Byrne, Towell (Power, 64), Hoare (Finn, 86), O'Neill (Serdeniuk, 86), Lyons, Gaffney (Greene, 77), Farrugia.

Referee: N Walsh