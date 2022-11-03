Major setback for Wexford FC as manager Ryan quits

Ian Ryan has quit his role as Wexford FC manager, the Airtricity League First Division club announced on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old's decision to leave comes as a major blow to the club, who he joined a year and a half ago. Ryan led an impressive improvement in fortunes with Wexford finishing 17 points better off this season and knocking top-flight Sligo Rovers out of the FAI Cup in a shock.

Ryan has been linked with openings during the season, First Division rivals Waterford and Premier Division Bohemians both being heavily linked with approaches for his services.

"Wexford FC regrets to announce that first team manager Ian Ryan has advised us of his resignation with immediate effect," read a club statement.

"The club had been well advanced in its plans to put together a squad made up of the core of last season’s with a number of new additions, so that we could mount a serious challenge for promotion in 2023. Despite this setback, this remains the plan and the process to appoint a new manager, with the ambition and potential to deliver this, will begin straight away.

"We wish to thank Ian for his efforts over the last 18 months and wish him the best of luck. During this time the squad has developed appreciably and we have celebrated a number of great wins and occasions under his tenure. The whole profile and performance of the club has lifted during his time here and we are determined as a club to build on this momentum."