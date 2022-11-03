Mooney believes Ireland and England would have to play Euro 2028 qualifiers

Welsh football supremo Noel Mooney believes all the prospective Euro 2028 hosts – including England and Ireland – will play in the qualifiers regardless of whether they earn free passes.

The UK and Ireland bid is favourite to land the tournament ahead of Turkey, especially after they heeded tidings from Uefa to allow a clear run from Europe to Spain and Portugal in jostling for the staging of World Cup 2030.

Still to be ascertained within a joint-bid are the automatic qualifiers among the five federations for the 24-nation showpiece.

Northern Ireland can be discounted for now, considering the Casement Park stadium they’ve proposed remains a concept rather than a guaranteed project, but Limerick native Mooney isn’t convinced the two countries with the largest number of stadia are shoo-ins for the golden tickets.

The FAI, with two venues in the shape of Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, felt they had the best chance of joining England, who are supplying six stadiums, as worthy of the two free passes.

Mooney hasn’t ruled out three, with his Welsh association and Scotland also in the running, but indicated the plan is for all five to compete for qualification on the pitch before the fallback of hosting rights is activated for those that fail to progress with a top-two finish or via the playoffs.

Whereas host nations, like Germany in 2024 or both Poland and Ukraine in 2012, simply played friendlies during qualification, all five will be part of the mainstream competition this time, Mooney confirmed.

“The preliminary hosting dossier has been submitted to Uefa and there’s a Zoom meeting of chief executives from the five associations on Friday,” explained the former League of Ireland goalkeeper who spent two spells with the FAI, most recently in 2019 as general manager.

“There's still stuff not agreed on, like the final list of stadiums and the qualification issue, but the principles of it are there and let's see what the feedback is.

“We want as many spaces as we can, and we want as many matches as we can, so it’s like a bunfight to get the most. There's a proposal gone in but it's flexible. There's a lot of debate around it.”

Next April is the deadline for the final dossier, with a decision from Uefa’s executive committee due next September – two months before regular qualification for Euro 2024 is completed.

Former Uefa official Mooney is pushing for the sole Welsh stadium – 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium - to stage the tournament’s opening game in June 2028, irrespective of whether Robert Page’s side qualify through the front door.

"We’ve reached the last two Euros, so would hope to do so in 2028 as well,” he reasons. “If we don't, then you'd have other criteria. Our preference is Fifa rankings because we’re doing well (19th) but I don't think it’ll work like that nor think it's the right way. It should be based on who qualifies through the competition.

“Say, for example, the Republic of Ireland and England qualify from the competition, then you’ve got three other spaces.”

That’s subject to agreement by Uefa’s executive committee but Mooney feels their collective stock within the corridors of power endures – despite the ugly scenes of crowd disorder that marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

"From the Uefa perspective, knowing the way they do events, that final day was a shock because England are held up as the very best in terms of security,” noted the 45-year-old, headhunted by the Welsh FA from Uefa 16 months ago.

“That final was looked upon as an outlier because the pan-Euro tournament as a whole proved successful. They learnt a lot from that day and if we are lucky enough to win the Euro 2028 bid, we will put on a fantastic Euros, the best ever."

Casement Park, however, represents the great uncertainty, threatening to detract from what is considered a solid bid from an infrastructural perspective.

Redeveloping the barren Belfast GAA ground into the proposed 34,578-seater capacity is the only way for Northern Ireland to meet the 30,000 minimum but should it continue to stall due to political instability, the overall bid won’t be derailed.

“If for whatever reason Casement Park is not built, you would still want Northern Ireland as part of the bid, of course you would. There’s other things at tournaments besides hosting matches like training grounds, media centres and the referees’ base.”