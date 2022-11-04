'That could have been us' - Creeslough tragedy hits very close to home for Given

The former goalkeeper could associate with fellow Donegal native Amber Barrett when the Ireland striker dedicated her World Cup qualification-clinching goal to those devastated by the tragedy
MOMENT OF REFLECTION: Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's first goal by showing the black armband worn to remember the lives lost and those injured in the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 06:00
John Fallon

One of Ireland’s last World Cup figureheads, Shay Given, hopes the global breakthrough by the women’s team can provide comfort for the heartbroken population of Creeslough.

The former goalkeeper could associate with fellow Donegal native Amber Barrett when she dedicated her qualification-clinching goal to the natives back home left devastated by the tragedy that cost 10 lives.

Just five weeks before the explosion, Given and his family had stayed in the village, visiting the same scenes central to the catastrophe.

“Our baby boy, Brián Óg, was christened in the same chapel as the funeral and by the same priest,” he explained. “That was hard-hitting. We were actually in that very shop that went up because it’s a small town and there has been a lot of talk about it since.

“When the Taoiseach was interviewed on the television, I was looking into the backdrop to the little lodges where we stayed. It was just mad. People in the wrong place at the wrong time. That could have been us.

“They were dealt such a bad fate that day. My sister Michelle lives there and says the little town is broken.” 

Even more reason why the gestures and words of Barrett meant so much. Given, Ireland’s second-highest appearance holder with 134 caps, was watching the Milford woman’s post-match interview at Hampden Park with pride, echoing her sentiments for a town in the depths of grief.

“It was a bit of light after a dark few weeks - and a dark few years coming up,” is how he characterised the striker’s pointing to the black armband and devotion to the “10 beautiful souls”.

“When Amber scored that goal, it wasn’t just for Donegal or the country but for Creeslough. Her grandparents are from there. It was a special finish with Amber; a special goal that boys and girls will remember for a long time.

“It brought me back to Alan McLoughlin’s goal against Northern Ireland in 1993 when I was young. Goals like that can inspire people. The girls going to Australia next summer will be a special time to watch them represent the country at a World Cup.” 

Given has another World Cup – the male version – firstly consuming his thoughts. He’ll be back on home soil for a month on RTÉ punditry duties for the upcoming tournament.

ALL SMILES: At the RTÉ Sport FIFA World Cup Launch was from left Students from Miss Ali’s Stage School in Dundrum, Evie Rose - Wales flag; and Saoirse O’ Connor - USA flag, with Shay Given who helped to launch the event in House today. Pic:Naoise Culhane

Thursday's launch of the broadcaster’s schedule was pockmarked in stages by the controversy surrounding hosts Qatar, on the back of the latest expose about their attitude to LBTQ rights.

Mistreatment of workers involved in delivering the spanking new stadia in the gulf will only crystalise too as the countdown continues to the opening match on November 20 in Al Khor.

Given knows all about the spectre of sportswashing, having been at Manchester City in 2008 when money from the gulf states began to permeate through the Premier League. Another club he had a long association with, Newcastle United, have also been purchased by Saudi billionaires.

“People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” was his stance on the outcry. “Sometimes it’s a bit rich coming from different parts of the world that they’re hammering Qatar or Saudi Arabia because there are other countries as well.

“I live in one (England) which has done stuff in the past which is not entirely ethical.

“Nobody is exempt from things that have happened. Maybe the Qataris didn’t realise the effect the media has, with the world asking all these questions and wanting answers, whereas maybe in the past they’d just answered it and that was it. There was no pushback.

“Sheik Mansour came into Manchester City, saying they were there for the long term, and look what they’ve done to Manchester as a city, with the stadium and training ground, as well as the jobs created.

“They buy Jack Grealish for £100 million from Aston Villa the money trickles down the pyramid. I think it’s a positive for football personally because the money gets distributed between other clubs.” ends

