Ireland WNT begin World Cup preparations with  Morocco friendly 

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team will begin their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with an International Friendly against Morocco at the Marbella Football Centre.

Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw will gather her squad for an eight-day training camp in Spain from next Monday, where they will play Morocco behind closed doors, and will face the same opposition in a full International Friendly on the 14th of November.

The team is preparing to resume action following the World Cup Draw, which placed Ireland in Group B alongside Australia, Canada, and Nigeria.

Pauw said it has been a difficult process to find a friendly opponent.

"It has been a challenge to find an opponent at such short notice but we are really pleased that we can confirm this training camp in Marbella followed by a game against Morocco which will represent an ideal test as we begin our World Cup preparations.

"While we would have liked to play in front of our fans, it has not been possible to find a suitable opponent for a home fixture so we will have to wait until next year to thank our fans for their unbelievable support that helped us to achieve qualification to our first ever World Cup.

"We have international windows in February, April and June next year to continue our preparations for the World Cup and we are busy working on our plans around those dates. But, right now, we want to make the most of this camp which gives us the opportunity to see all of our players playing under the type of pressure that you only get in international football."

Pauw's squad for the camp will be confirmed this Friday, November 4th and streaming details for the Morocco game on the 14th will be released in due course.

International Friendly

Republic of Ireland v Morocco

Monday, November 14

KO 18:00 (17:00 Irish Time)