PSG win at Juventus but Benfica top group after thrashing Maccabi Haifa

A second-half goal by the defender Nuno Mendes earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday but Benfica topped Group H thanks to more away goals scored in all games.

Benfica thrashed Maccabi Haifa 6-1 in the other group game and the Portuguese and French teams ended level on 14 points, having drawn their two head-to-heads 1-1 and with a goal difference of nine.

Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in Turin in the 13th minute when he received the ball from Leo Messi and dodged through Juve’s defence to unleash a low shot inside the far post.

Juventus levelled shortly before half time after Juan Cuadrado sent the ball into the six-yard box with a diving header and the defender Leonardo Bonucci tapped the ball in for an equaliser.

PSG sealed the win in the 69th minute when Mbappé found Nuno Mendes with an excellent cross between two Juve players for the substitute to score within one minute of coming on.

Juventus secured the Europa League spot, finishing third on three points. Maccabi finished bottom of the standings with three points after their defeat by Benfica.

A stoppage-time goal by João Mário completed a 6-1 win for Benfica, with goals from Gonçalo Ramos, Petar Musa, Álex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva and Henrique Araújo.

In Group E, the French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as Milan crushed Salzburg 4-0 to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14.

Needing to avoid defeat in their final group match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian side gunning for the win that would take them through, Giroud settled any nerves around the San Siro with an early header into the bottom corner.

The veteran expertly headed across for Rade Krunic to make it two 43 seconds into the second half and Giroud put the game to bed in the 57th minute, drilling home after fine work from Rafael Leão.

A solo goal from Junior Messias in stoppage time capped an excellent night for Milan, who secured second spot in Group E behind Chelsea. Salzburg will go into the Europa League after finishing third.

In Warsaw, Christopher Nkunku scored one goal and set up another as RB Leipzig beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 to qualify for the last-16, while the Ukrainian side dropped down to the Europa League.

Leipzig, who needed only a point to advance to the knockout stage, took the lead in the 10th minute when Timo Werner’s shot was saved by the Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin but Nkunku was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Five minutes into the second half, Mohamed Simakan headed the ball back into the box after David Raum’s cross and it fell to André Silva, who doubled the visitors’ advantage by prodding home at the near post from a tight angle.

Nkunku kept his composure to set up Dominik Szoboszlai on the right with an audacious flick just after the hour, and the Hungarian winger rounded the goalkeeper Trubin before firing into the unguarded net.

Dani Olmo, as a substitute for Szoboszlai, piled more misery on Shakhtar moments after entering the game, taking a free-kick short to Kevin Kampl before cutting back inside and whipping a shot into the far corner in the 68th minute, with his effort deflecting in off Shakhtar’s Valerii Bondar.

Leipzig finished second in Group D on 12 points, six ahead of Shakhtar in third. The holders, Real Madrid, retained top spot with 13 points after their 5-1 home win against the bottom side Celtic.

