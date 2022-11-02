Chilwell hamstring injury sours victory for Chelsea

Chelsea cruised into the last 16 as winners of Group E, after a routine victory over bottom club Dinamo Zagreb, but it came at a cost when England left-back Ben Chilwell had to be carried off the pitch in the final minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The former Leicester man had been working his way back to full form and fitness after a long layoff last season with a knee ligament injury, and now looks unlikely to feature for Chelsea or England again this year.

Just as they had done in the fixture in Zagreb, which ultimately cost Thomas Tuchel his job, Dinamo gave Chelsea a mighty jolt by taking the lead. Only seven minutes had elapsed when Sadegh Moharrami broke down the right and crossed to the far post, where the ball was nodded back for Bruno Petkovic to head past Edouard Mendy from close range. The Croatian striker was the man who scored the only goal of the game in Zagreb in September, a result which was followed by the sacking of Tuchel a day later.

Dinamo's notorious fans, who were boisterous all night, took the volume up a notch when they scored, the goal giving them hope of finishing third in Group E and going through to the Europa League.

It was not to be however. Raheem Sterling equalised ten minutes later, in between two howlers from the England forward. Kai Havertz provided two pinpoint crosses that Sterling somehow spooned high over the bar each time, but in the 17th minute he showed more composure after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled a Jorginho pass into his path. Sterling shifted the ball to his left and drilled a low shot past Dominik Livakovic.

Chelsea then took the lead when Denis Zakaria marked his debut with a goal. Mason Mount was the creator, running to the byline before cutting back towards the penalty spot, where Zakaria hit a low shot that defender Sadegh Moharrami got a foot to but could not prevent going over the line.

It was a special moment for the Swiss midfielder, who was signed on loan from Juventus in the summer and has had to wait for his big chance to impress, which he did here with a busy and effective display on the left of midfield before limping off 20 minutes from the end.

Chelsea could have won by more. Havertz had a shot blocked and header saved, Aubameyang hit the bar with a fierce drive, Mount had a vicious free-kick tipped over and another one went just wide from 25 yards. Graham Potter made a flurry of substitutions, perhaps mindful that Arsenal will be the visitors on Sunday. One of the subs, Thiago Silva shot wide when it looked easier to score in the closing stages and another sub, Conor Gallagher was denied from three yards by Livakovic.

At the opposite end, Mendy retained his place in goal after conceding four against Brighton last weekend but had little to do after Petkovic's early strike, making just one save of note to keep out a header from Josip Sutalo shortly after half-time.

The only sour note for Potter came in the final minute when Chilwell pulled up clutching his left hamstring, and had to be helped back down the players tunnel, meaning he faces a race against time to recover in time for the World Cup which starts in just over a fortnight's time. The signs do not look good.

CHELSEA 4-3-3 Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Chalobah 7, Koulibaly 6 (Silva 64) Chilwell 7; Mount 9, Jorginho 7, Zakaria 7 (Loftus-Cheek 70); Sterling 6 (Pulisic 83), Havertz 7 (Gallagher 64), Aubameyang 6 (Broja 64).

DINAMO 3-5-2 Livakovic 9; Ristovski 6, Sutalo 6, Peric 6; Moharrami 7, Ivanusec 6, Misic 6 , Ademi 6 (Bulat 83), Ljubicic 6; Petkovic 7 (Drmic 83), Orsic 6 Ref: Francois Letexier (France) 8/10