Salah and Nunez strike late to help Liverpool halt Napoli run 

Liverpool 2 Napoli 0

Late goals by Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool a morale-boosting victory at Anfield as they became the first team to beat Napoli this season.

Just as their final Champions League group game looked as if it might finish goal-less, Salah broke the stalemate when he poked the ball home from a yard out after Alex Meret had parried Darwin Nunez's header on the goal-line.

Nunez added the second in the seventh minute of added time - like Salah he stabbed the ball over the line from point blank range - as they celebrated Jurgen Klopp's 400th game in charge with a deserved victory.

It was unrealistic to expect them to win by the four-goal margin they needed to finish top but of the group but Liverpool will take heart and confidence from beating the Serie A leaders, who came into the game on the back of a 21-game unbeaten run stretching back to last April, the last 13 of those fixtures resulting in wins.

Liverpool had VAR to thank for not falling behind early in the second half when Leo Ostigard's diving header was ruled offside by the narrowest of margins but they will go to Tottenham at the weekend on the back of a fifth successive win in Europe.

Even though both teams had already qualified for the knock-out stages there was still plenty on a game that was only a so-called 'dead rubber.'

While winning by a four-goal margin in order to claim top spot looked unlikely, Liverpool needed a performance and a victory to restore confidence after surprise back-to-back Premier League defeats to lowly Nottingham Forest and Leeds and wanted revenge for their 4-1 defeat in Naples in the opening group game.

while Napoli were determined to become the first Italian club to win all six of their Champions League group games as well as extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Klopp made four changes with Ibrahim Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner and Curtis Jones replacing Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez who were all on the bench.

Liverpool were first to threaten when Jones, playing in an advanced role off the left flank, lifted a shot onto the roof of the net after Mo Salah's through pass.

There was a let-off for Liverpool when Konate pushed over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box but referee waved aside Napoli's penalty appeals.

The pacy Georgian international was sent crashing into the advertising boards by Trent Alexander-Arnold and was then on the end of a heavy challenge by Milner.

But it didn't take the edge off his the game bust into life after 28 minutes with chances at both ends.

Kvaratskhelia jinked into the box to set up Tangay Ndombele for a shot that was saved by Alisson. The goalkeeper's quick clearance sent Liverpool on the counter attack with Salah setting up Thiago for a shot that was punched aside by Alex Meret.

Moments later the lively Jones headed just over from Roberto Firmino's clever back-heeled cross.

Salah was denied by Meret's superb save after being put clean through by Jones but he was then flagged offside as the first half ended goal-less.

Klopp was forced into a change straight after the break when Milner - who had needed treatment after a clash of heads just before half-time - pulled up and had to be replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Salah fired high into the Kop from a half-chance but then Liverpool breathed a huge sigh of collective relief when Leo Ostigard scored with a diving header from Kvaratskhelia's free-kick only for VAR to - after an agonising four-minute wait - to judge the Napoli defender offside by the narrowest of margins.

Alisson then had to be react smartly to save a shot from Kvaratskhelia's shot that took a deflection off Alexander-Arnold.

An evenly-balanced game looked to be heading to a goal-less finish when Salah pounced.

Substiute Nunez's powerful header was parried on the line by Meret but the Napoli keeper couldn't hold the ball and Salah reacted to stab it over the line - his 43rd Champions League. and Nunez added the second in similar fashion with the last kick of the game.

Liverpool (4-4-2): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 6 (Ramsey 86, 5), Konate 6, Van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6; Milner 7 (Elliott 47, 6), Fabinho 6, Thiago 6 (Bajetioc 86, 5), Jones 7 (Nunez 72, 5); Firmino 6 (Carvalho, 85, 5) Salah 6.

Unused subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Robertson, Phillips.

Booked: Alexander-Arnold.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret 7; Di Lorenzo 6, Ostigard 7, Kim 6, Olivera 6; Ndombele 6, Lobotka 7 (Zielinski 82, 5), Anguissa 6,; Politano 5 (Lozano 69, 5), Osimhen 7, Kvaratskhelia 8 (Elmas 82, 5).

Unused subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Simeone, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori.

Referee: Tobias Stiele (Germany).