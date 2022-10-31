Nicky Butt to succeed Gary Neville as Salford chief executive

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced
Nicky Butt to succeed Gary Neville as Salford chief executive

TAKING OVER: Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 20:36
Andy Hampson

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced.

Neville took on the role on a part-time basis after he and former Manchester United 'Class of 92' team-mates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs purchased the club along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim eight years ago.

Since the acquisition, the club have risen from the Northern Premier League First Division North - the eighth tier of English football - to reach the League ranks and ex-team-mate David Beckham has joined them as an investor.

Neville, who has numerous other interests including a successful media career, is now stepping away from the day-to-day running of the club to allow Butt to take over as full-time CEO.

Butt, 47, left his role as head of first-team development at United last year.

Neville said: "I have enjoyed my eight years and can't believe how much we have achieved in that time, and how proud I am of the hard work everyone at the club has put in to make a dream we had whilst on a train turn into a reality.

"I will now be able to sit back and enjoy the game on match days safe in the knowledge that it is in good hands."

Butt said: "I am delighted and welcome this opportunity, this pressure, this responsibility. I accept the responsibility of the long-term vision, whilst concentrating on the short-term goals and what is needed now, and will work hard to take the club to where we believe it can be."

More in this section

Birmingham v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Women's Continental League Cup - Group Stage - Group C - St. Andrew's Hope Powell steps down as manager of Brighton’s WSL side
Russian invasion of Ukraine Ukraine FA urges FIFA to ban Iran from World Cup
Aston Villa v Brentford - Premier League - Villa Park Aaron Danks not part of Unai Emery’s coaching staff at Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League - St. James' Park

PFA says concussion rules must be addressed ‘urgently’ to avoid ‘serious’ injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.237 s