Gary Cronin quits Longford Town after playoff disappointment

The Midlanders finished fourth in the Airtricity League First Division. 
LEAVING TOWN: Longford Town manager Gary Cronin after the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg match against Galway United. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 13:29
John Fallon

Fresh from Sunday’s First Division playoff exit, Longford Town are on the lookout for a new manager after Gary Cronin quit.

The club’s former player only took up the position at the start of the season, having embarked on his first permanent managerial post at Bray Wanderers.

He led the Midlanders to fourth place in a competitive First Division, sufficient to seal a playoff semi-final meeting with Galway United.

The sides were deadlocked at 2-2 heading into Sunday’s second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park, with John Caulfield’s outfit storming to a 3-0 victory to set up a final meeting with Waterford on Friday at Markets Field.

Developments have moved swiftly with news of Cronin’s departure from Bishopsgate confirmed in a club statement.

It reads: “Longford Town FC regretfully announces that First-Team Manager Gary Cronin has departed the club due to personal circumstances.

“Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins. Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

“Gary brought the club into another playoff this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

“The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season. We wish Gary all the best in the future.” 

Whoever does assume the role will again be overseeing a squad operating on a part-time basis next season.

Among the names already being linked with the vacancy are former player Vinny Perth and Paul Doolin.

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

